In recent history, no event has affected mankind more than the COVID-19 crisis. The rapid spread of the virus impacted major economies across the globe, with governments announcing lockdowns to tackle the pandemic. For organisations, supply chains—the most crucial link in any business, were severely impacted. This has made it imperative for businesses to develop strategies to be more resilient to supply chain shocks in today’s era of the globally connected enterprise. India has tried to adapt to this crisis, in its own unique way, by leveraging the strengths of its indigenously developed digital platforms.

The rise of digital India

India has several home-grown success stories. This includes Aadhaar, the world’s largest biometric identity database, which has now proved to be a huge catalyst in improving financial inclusion, tax compliance and direct transfer of government subsidies to their rightful owners. Today, thanks to the Jan Dhan-Aadhaar-Mobile (JAM) combination, more than 80 percent of Indians have a bank account. United Payments Interface (UPI) is another big success story, which has completely transformed the payments space in India. It is common to see posters or placards of QR codes in remote corners of India, including some of the smaller Kirana shops. A recent study by People Research on India’s Consumer Economy (PRICE) in partnership with the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has revealed that one-third of Indian households today use digital payments. Other equally important initiatives include GSTN, GeM and DigiLocker.

With respect to emerging technologies, India has already taken a series of initiatives. NITI Aayog, India’s policy think tank, has established the national program for AI, with the objective of guiding research and development in this important technology. Similarly, the draft of the National Strategy on Blockchain by MeitY was put up for public consultation. As one can see, India is clearly scaling its digital ambitions, and has no parallels anywhere in the world, from an impact point of view.

While India is a world leader in delivering IT services, we need to be equally adept in creating crucial IT apps, as software is the infrastructure equivalent of the digital age.

India’s tryst with innovation

In India, a number of initiatives have been taken to build the country’s innovation ecosystem. With more than 50,000 startups, India is believed to have the third-largest startup ecosystem in the world. The World Intellectual Property Organization (WIPO) that released the Global Innovation Index 2020, places India’s rank at 48 among 131 economies. India’s ranking has moved up by four positions since 2019.

While a lot has been done, India has several other important areas where the country needs to be Aatmanirbhar or self-reliant. For India to progress faster on the path of innovation, there is a need for a sustained push towards building the required infrastructure and the necessary skill sets. While a lot has been done, it is still a long journey. The recently released India Skills Report (ISR) reveals that in 2021, only 45.9 percent of graduates are found employable, a decline from 46.21 percent in 2020 and 47.38 percent in 2019. If India has to progress on the innovation front, a series of initiatives have to be taken to ensure that India has the right skill sets and talent to harness technologies of the future. This is also crucial if India has to take advantage of its demographic dividend. In this context, initiatives such as NASSCOM FutureSkills, are the need of the hour.

NASSCOM estimates that out of the nearly 4.5 million people that are employed in the IT/ITeS sector today, nearly 1.5 to 2 million require re-skilling in the next four years. NASSCOM FutureSkills has identified the key technologies and the associated job roles. The program focuses on more than 150 skills that span across 70+ job roles on emerging technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, Big Data Analytics, Cloud Computing, Cyber Security, Internet of Things, Mobile Tech, Robotic Process Automation, Virtual Reality and 3D Printing.

New digital realities

The pandemic has ensured that every company today has to be a digital company. In 2020, online mediums prevailed and we witnessed a huge spurt in e-commerce transactions and a quick transition from physical mediums to online. In the initial stages of the pandemic, the spending on IT was muted.

As enterprises started looking for signs of growth and means to mitigate the risks of the pandemic, the spending on IT again rebounded. Gartner estimates that global IT spending is projected to total $3.9 trillion in 2021, an increase of 6.2 percent from 2020. The research firm also believes that digital businesses, which are led by projects that have a short time to value, will get more investment money and board-level attention. India too is poised to grow in line with global projections, with Gartner expecting IT spending in India to total $81.9 billion in 2021, an increase of 6 percent from 2020. In 2021, as CIOs will be expected to look at growth while continuing to conserve cash, it will further increase the adoption of the service or consumption-based IT model.

Making India the ICT factory of the world

With sound digital ambitions and policies, the government is already taking a series of steps to ensure that India emerges as the preferred ICT factory of the world. Policies such as the EMC 2.0 scheme aims to develop a robust electronics manufacturing ecosystem, which will cater to both domestic and international markets. Such initiatives can go a long way in building self-reliance. Another important initiative is the Production Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme for large-scale electronics manufacturing, which will have a major impact on making India one of the preferred destinations for electronics components manufacturing.

Besides being self-reliant in electronics, India also needs to ensure that the skills of its people are in line with global market needs. The private and the academic sector can play a huge role in helping India achieve this objective by working closely to design future course curriculum so that the skill sets that matter must be taught in the courses. Every year, the curriculum has to be adapted to change for incorporating the latest skill sets that are in demand in the industry.

The world’s technology magnet

As a country, India has a lot of inherent advantages. This includes a young population, a fast-rising and increasingly stable connectivity infrastructure, and our natural services affinity. India is one of the fastest-growing markets for e-commerce. Digital payments have grown exponentially, and no country comes close to India when it comes to scale and impact. With a huge push from the government, almost every sector has a digital component. Bit by bit, a whole new smart ecosystem is being recreated with the help of technology.

Most importantly, with the digital foundation being strengthened on a sustained basis, India has a big opportunity to dominate in the ‘everything as a service’ economy. Powered by AI and cloud, India has the potential to become the hub for delivering every possible service virtually at a significant scale and with significant efficiencies. With more computing power available at a fraction of the costs and skilled manpower, India has the firepower and talent that can help it become a technology magnet.

The future canvas is set to be painted using the bits and bytes of India’s digital paintbrush. We just need a strong will and intent to ensure that the future belongs to India. If we think digital for all our tasks and functions, it would not be long before the world associates the word digital with India. Think Digital, Think India!