The way forward: Use technology

The charity has to begin at home, as they say. The PMO needs to insist on receiving only digital files. Once this happens, the Ministries will have to digitize all the files. This would be the first but critical step towards the use of technology to improve governance.
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Loss
|Reliance
|2,104.45
|-49.05
|HUL
|2,448.65
|-41.50
|NTPC
|116.05
|-1.95
|Titan Company
|1,753.85
|-27.00
|Asian Paints
|3,003.90
|-39.35
|Company
|Price
|Change
|%Gain
|Tata Steel
|1,165.25
|52.10
|Axis Bank
|761.35
|22.20
|SBI
|428.80
|11.60
|ICICI Bank
|649.00
|14.95
|Hindalco
|375.90
|6.85
|Company
|Price
|Chng
|%Chng
|Dollar-Rupee
|74.2000
|0.0400
|0.05
|Euro-Rupee
|88.5440
|0.0470
|0.05
|Pound-Rupee
|103.1210
|-0.1520
|-0.15
|Rupee-100 Yen
|0.6699
|0.0011
|0.16