The vital lessons on climate change from Australian bushfires and why India needs to worry

There are quite a few commonalities that India shares with Australia. Both the countries were part of the erstwhile British Empire; both are parliamentary democracies, though Australia still regards the British Monarch as a constitutional head, and cricket is a religion in both countries. So, if they had Sir Don Bradman, we have our Bharat Ratna Sachin Tendulkar.

India and Australia are both renowned emitters of CO2. While Australia might not be in the overall top 10 emitter club, like India, it is definitely there in the per capita emissions club. Worst of all, Australia also is the world's third-largest exporter of CO2 in fossil fuels, behind Russia and Saudi Arabia. And the cause for both our emissions is common too; coal. Australia has the 4th largest reserves of coal, and India has 5th. Coal is also the primary fuel for energy in both countries, almost 60 percent in India and 70 percent in Australia.

In fact, mining for coal is also a sensitive topic in both countries. Be it the Parsa Mines in Chattisgarh or the Carmichael mine in Queensland; both projects have come under fire from environmentalists. By coincidence, the company behind the two projects is common too, Adani Enterprises.

Sharing similar concerns

Beyond these commonalities, we share quite similar travails on climate change as well. Both countries are facing the exacerbated consequences of global warming. Both are victims of El Nino and El Nina when the monsoons are intense in India; they tend to be weak in Australia, and vice-a-versa.

Climate change is also becoming a pertinent topic in both countries. Be it the choking air pollution in New Delhi or the bushfires in Australia; climate issues have come to the fore in the most unexpected of ways. There are rising concerns in both countries about the impact of climate change. There is an expectation of a resolution or, at least, some movement in that regard.

Sadly, the political dispensation has failed in both countries to give importance to the issues related to CO2 emissions. While many would argue about the progress made in India in terms of renewable energy, yet, the harsh truth is that our CO2 intensity is growing every year, thanks to a burgeoning population and relentless urbanisation.

The reason why the political leaders have continued to cast Nelson's eye to the issue so far was because of the lack of support or awareness on the part of the general population. Scott Morrison, the Australian PM, is a known climate change denier and won the elections quite comfortably. His Liberal Party is centre-right and fairly conservative on issues related to climate. Over the years, Australia has steadily slipped on its commitment to climate change action. It was one of the first countries to introduce a Carbon Tax and then quickly repealed it. The general population was quite ambivalent, and so the politicians didn't really care.

But all that changed in the last quarter of 2019, when the bushfire started raging in the Australian states of Queensland and New South Wales in September 2019. Fuelled by gruelling and intensifying drought, the bushfire has turned into a national calamity. For the past few months, 100s of such fires are raging across the southern coast, blanketing the cities in thick smog. While bushfires are an annual feature in Australia, this one has been dubbed as one of the worst ever recorded. The numbers are pretty scary; so far, 24 people are dead; over 500 million animals lost; 8,000 koalas dead; over 12.35 million acres of land scorched, and thousands of homes destroyed.

With much of the population living along the coastline in Australia, the bushfires have singed their cities and their psyche as well. The climate ambivalence was swiftly replaced by tapped-out anger. First up, there was a backlash against the PM Scott Morrison holidaying in Hawai while the bushfires raged on. Something like Nero fiddling while Rome burned. Then he was heckled and humiliated when he visited the victims. The approval ratings of the PM have taken a nosedive since the bushfire started. Across Australia, there is a growing resentment that this catastrophic event has been poorly handled, and the government is being squarely blamed for it.

A political case-study for the rest of the world

The swift reversal in public opinion seemed to have caught the PM off-guard. He recently cancelled a trip to India to monitor the bush fire. Morrison had famously declared that he "believes in God, and not on climate change," was forced to acknowledge the link between climate change and extended fire season.

And this where the Australian calamity turns into a political case-study for the rest of the world.

Political leaders from all hues are often ambivalent about climate change issues. The recurring failure of the Conference of Parties or COP to formulate a defining strategy for our united response is a striking example of the feebleness of the political class. So far, the politicians have been able to scrape through with their ignorance or, at times, arrogance, mainly because the general population was equally ill-concerned about the impacts of anthropogenic emissions. The pursuit of relentless growth always scored over an equitable one.

Yet, a sudden unexpected flood, a choking capital on smog, water scarcity, destruction of crops due to unseasonal rains, scorching heatwaves, etc. can quickly change the public perception. The air pollution issue in New Delhi did not take effect in a year or two, but was always in the offing but never really addressed. Finally, the implications became grave, and the political dispensation was forced to react.

In the precarious times we live now, where droughts, floods, unseasonal rains and heatwaves are going to be a standard feature, the political class needs to gear up to the new reality. No longer can they hide behind the veil of haziness, raising doubt and distrust to justify their tepid response. Public reaction is swift and unforgiving. The populace doesn't care for scientific reasonings or excuses when their homes are devastated by fire or rain.

The times are changing; we live in a Greta (Thunberg) Age, which is quite unforgiving and disdainful. The sooner the leaders realise, the better it will be for them. Let's hope the Indian ones are reading this.

Shashwat DC is Features Editor at CNBC-TV18. He is closet-activist for sustainability and CSR, when not pondering over the future of humanity or contemplating the launch of the new Android phone.