The Untold: Generics vs Branded Generics—here’s how India’s drug price ‘control’ kills the patient 

There is no doubt that the generic-generic manufacturer, who sell his formulation at a retail price of Rs 02.86 per unit, makes a reasonable profit and that's why they are in the market. But the profit that is made by the branded-generic manufacturer of the same drug, going by the simple calculation, is 12 times of what the generic-generic manufacturer makes.

India’s $65 billion worth pharmaceutical industry, in a representation to the government on May 16th, sought waiver of ceiling price on all low-priced drug formulations up to Rs 5 per unit. The domestic industry, which comprise many of India’s most profitable companies, has also asked the government for exemption from implementation of a proposed trade margin rationalisation on medicines priced below Rs 10 per unit.

In other words, the drug industry wants to further dilute the government’s 'control' on prices of essential medicines. With the latest demand, it asks the government to completely waive off price cap on every tablets, capsules, vials of injection, sachets, powders etc., with maximum retail price (MRP) of Rs 5 or below. It means; the price of any drug which is sold as tablet or capsule, for instance, in a strip of 10 or 15 units can be increased up to Rs 50 or Rs 75 instantly without any restriction. The industry also wants to get an exemption from any ceiling to be fixed on trade margins on their products priced at Rs 10 or below.