Authored by: Robin Bhowmik

FinTech is nothing if not a paradox. Despite its challenges, technology seems to be the only way to achieve complete financial inclusion. The tech-driven innovations are focusing on breaking the traditional barriers of the rural-urban divide. As such, they can bring more tech-hesitant people in the realm of financial inclusion.

Over the past decade, India has witnessed the rise of robust FinTech industry. The growth has been so swift and rapid; we can dare to say that FinTech is the new BFSI. In 2018, FinTech startups raised $1.42B in total funding, up to 8.6x from $164M in 2014. Moreover, the sector benefitted massively from government policies such as GST, financial inclusion, and demonetisation, among others. The FinTech industry is expected to raise over $31B by the year-end.

However, everything is not a cakewalk in the FinTech utopia. While the sector has helped several other industries to unparalleled growth, last-mile financial connectivity and financial inclusion still pose a significant challenge to the overall ecosystem. A large section of the population in the country remains unbanked. For those who do have an account, a considerable percentage is underusing it because of a myriad of factors such as traditional mindset, distant bank branches from their residence, and most important—limited financial literacy.

Change is Coming—How FinTech is Fueling the Rural Gig Economy

Technology is the way forward to break the urban-rural divide. FinTech companies are embracing technologies to deliver traditional banking services that are adaptable and flexible to customers. Digital disruptors are characterised by mobile functionality, simplicity, Big Data, accessibility, agility, personalisation, and convenience.

A joint study by ASSOCHAM-PwC and another independent study by Kantar expects India to reach 859 million smartphone users by the fall of 2022. Of these, the study expects over 200 million active internet users to come from rural India. Such numbers reflect a vast untapped potential for business through smartphone apps that will achieve financial inclusion in rural India.

One of the strategies deployed by private FinTech companies is to give more power in the hands of the rural population. These players are handing out tools to fuel the rural gig economy by helping people to generate additional income through their smartphones. As we move towards becoming a cashless or, in the current scenario, a less-cash economy, rural customers that form a significant chunk of that economy are becoming increasingly confident about trying and adopting new technologies and payment modes.

Making People Independent

There are numerous examples of people leveraging technology to help their rural peers and improve their standard of living in the process. Instances like helping village people recharge their prepaid phones for a nominal fee or using the eCommerce platform to make money are just a couple of popular use cases of how technology shapes rural lives. These examples clearly show that financial technology is the perfect channel to bring the Indian population within the realms of financial inclusion.

However, this is just the tip of the iceberg. There’s immense potential in FinTech platforms to fundamentally alter people’s lives. While technology firms are stepping into the financial and payments services industry, banks are upscaling and adopting technologies constantly to reach out to the untapped masses, blurring the lines between FinTech companies and conventional banks.

What Lies Ahead?

A key roadblock for rural India, as well as Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities to come under the umbrella of financial inclusion, is the regulators, their role and lack of information about digital services and FinTech. To tackle this, FinTech companies are now busy conducting training sessions to educate the masses on how to use their services and make them comfortable with the processes. Offering online services in a regional language is helping break the barrier of language. India is a vast and diverse country, and breaking this language barrier is particularly important to reach out to the maximum number of people.

The ecosystem is now coming up with new and innovative ways to leverage critical sectors such as agri-tech to continue the ongoing momentum. Brands like Udaan, Shopix, and Meesho are leveraging technology as well as social channels to help users scale their businesses.

Today, FinTech provides a myriad of opportunities to both rural as well as urban populations. It is everywhere—from our smartphones to desktops, malls, to even local retail shops. These apps and platforms facilitate the simplest of activities, such as mobile recharge to managing complex business ledgers and accounts. In the coming decade, we can see a more profound impact of FinTech in the unbanked rural sector. The move will fuel industrial growth, the GDP, and also positively impact millions of rural lives who are yet to witness the benefits of social and financial inclusion on all fronts.