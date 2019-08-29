Distilled delight: The unpretentious appeal of Sri Lankan arrack

September is almost here, and Mumbai will soon have its second summer. It will be too hot for rum or whisky. Of course, there is always beer but I’ve often wondered why we have so little of coconut arrack, considering Sri Lanka, which produces it in prodigious quantities, is a short flight away. Sunday afternoons in September or October are made for arrack. When the humidity spikes, one ought to restore sanity in one’s personal universe by opening a bottle of a well-aged arrack.

The popular mixologist Shatbhi Basu considers arrack to be a versatile, mixable spirit, and especially recommends artisanal or aged arrack. “They are made for sipping, just like good cognac or rum. If you like rum, you’ll take to arrack,” says Basu. “The reason why there is so little curiosity about it here is possibly because the perception is that it is rather downmarket and there’s nothing exotic about it. It would face the same problem feni does. That’s not the case in the west, especially London, where the stories of feni and arrack are as appealing as those of mezcal and the like.”

An all-natural drink

Arrack is among the world’s oldest distilled spirits, and has been made and drunk in south Asia, including southern India, for at least 1,500 years. (The Kerala government banned the production and sale of arrack in 1996.) Arrack is made from coconut flower sap or toddy and water, and is considered to be an extremely natural alcoholic beverage. (There are other kinds of arrack in the world: In Indonesia, Batavia arrack is distilled from molasses, while ‘araq’ is made from fermented fruits in Africa.)

The making of arrack begins just before sunrise, as toddy tappers scale coconut trees to collect the sap. Once the toddy is extracted, it is collected in earthenware pots. Natural fermentation occurs rapidly, and, after filtration, the toddy is poured into wooden casks made of Halmilla wood, which is to Sri Lanka what the oak is to Europe. Distillation takes about a day. The really good stuff lies in the vats for over a decade and blended.

According to an article published earlier this year on the BBC website, coconut arrack has served notice in cities such as London, where it is on the drinks menus of hip restaurants such as Dishoom and Hoppers. The article also indicated that Rockland Distilleries, one of the four big arrack producers on the island, might look at launching their artisanal offering Ceylon Arrack, which is also available in Singapore, in India this year. That is excellent news, if you, like me, are always open to exposing our gullets to a variety of flavours, textures and tastes.

I recently acquired a bottle of Ceylon Arrack, and, on imbibing the spirit, wished it were more readily available. It was an earthy but unpretentiously smooth drink that reminded me of, and had the same poise as, fine cognac or bourbon whiskey. If you are ever in Sri Lanka, I’d suggest you pick up a bottle, and maybe also check out Mendis Founder’s Reserve that is aged for 15 years, and DSCL group’s Old Arrack. I’ll leave you with a recipe for Ruby Punch, which was first published in 1862 and is courtesy of Rockland Distilleries.

Ruby Punch.

INGREDIENTS

Whole punch bowl

700ml Ceylon Arrack

280ml Taylor’s Ruby Port

280ml fresh lemon juice

210ml sugar syrup

1050ml black tea (brewed and cooled)

METHOD

Shake all ingredients together with ice and then strain over fresh ice. Ruby Punch can be made as a one-off cocktail, but it’s more fun to make a large batch and serve from a generously sized punch bowl.

The writer works on content strategy at Haymarket SAC.