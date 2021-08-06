The tribunal system in India

The Supreme Court of India’s recent judgement in the Madras Bar Association Vs the Union of India and Anr. (WP502/2021) on various aspects of the Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and Conditions of Service) Ordinance 2021 did not get much attention – as in fact did the Ordinance promulgated in April 2021.

The Ordinance abolished nine appellate bodies and transferred their functions to high courts. The nine appellate bodies abolished were those as established under the Cinematograph Act,1952, Trademarks Act, 1999, Copyright Act, 1957, Patent Act, 1970, Advance Rulings under the Customs Act, 1962, Airport Appellate Tribunal under the Airports Authority of India Act, 1994, Control of National Highways (Land and Traffic) Act, 2002, Protection of Plant Varieties and Farmers& Rights Act, 2001, and the Geographical Indications of Goods (Registration and Protection) Act, 1999. This was a process, which had commenced in the Finance Bill 2017 when the Tribunal system was sought to be rationalised and the number of Tribunals reduced from 26 to 19.

By way of background, it would be pertinent to recall the observations of the Law Commission of India in its Report No.272 (Assessment of Statutory Frameworks of Tribunals in India) which highlighted the delay in justice administration necessitating in the establishing of Tribunals. They have quoted with approval H.W.R.Wade , “The social legislation of the twentieth century demanded tribunals for purely administrative reasons; they could offer speedier, cheaper and more accessible justice, essential for the

administration of welfare schemes involving large number of small claims.” These reasons have not changed. The Constitution provides for the establishment of Tribunals.

The website of Supreme Court shows there are as many as 69,476 cases pending at various stages in the apex court as on 02.08.21. The position in the high courts is more alarming, as per the National Judicial Data grid , as many as 58,68,271 cases (both civil and criminal ) are pending as of date. Out of this more than 1,50,000 cases are more than 20 years old. Thus, there is no doubt that the courts are straining under the burden of the heavy pendency.

The reason given while presenting The Tribunals Reforms (Rationalisation and

Conditions of Service) Bill 2021 (which later got implemented through the Ordinance) was that the Tribunals do not contribute to a reduction in the workload for the courts, nor do they deliver faster justice and come at the expense of the exchequer. This is a harsh indictment of the functioning of the Tribunal system in the country. But as Justice L.Nageswara Rao has observed in the Supreme Court decision cited above, “Existence of a large number of vacancies of Members and Chairpersons and the inordinate delay caused in

filling them up has resulted in emasculation of the tribunals. The main reason for tribunalisation, which is to provide speedy justice, is not achieved as tribunals are wilting under the unbearable weight of the exploding docket. Undoubtedly, the legislature is free to exercise its power to make laws and the executive is the best judge to decide policy matters. However, it is high time that a serious effort is made by all concerned to ensure that all the

vacancies in the tribunals are filled up without delay. Access to justice and confidence of the litigant public in impartial justice being administered by tribunals need to be restored.”

Justice Ravindra Bhatt in his separate judgement in the same matter further

elaborated and highlighted the vacancy position in the Tribunals. As of April 2021, the National Company Law Tribunal comprised of a total number of 38 members as against the sanctioned strength of 63 ; 11 working at the Armed Forces Tribunal as against a sanctioned strength of 34 ; at the 18 benches of the Central Administrative Tribunal only 36 working against a sanctioned strength of 65 ; the Income Tax Administrative Tribunal having only 66

members as against a sanctioned strength of 126 ; CESTAT having 8 vacancies out of a sanctioned strength of 26; the Debt Recovery Tribunal having 57 vacancies and so on in almost every Tribunal . These vacancies have resulted in a heavy pendency of cases in all the Tribunals and defeat the very purpose for the creation of a Tribunal. And, as Justice Bhatt has observed “The sheer volume of pendency is an indicator of the substantial judicial functions carried out by tribunals, necessitating that they be manned by efficient, well

qualified judicial and technical members. It is necessary that the Union expedite the process of appointments to tribunals, towards ensuring swifter, and efficacious justice delivery”.

The latest Supreme Court decision is the third time that the matter has come up before the Apex Court in the last 3 years. In 2019, the court had struck down the rules, which were introduced by the government on the ground that the rules were in violation of the principles laid down by the apex court regarding the composition and security of tenure of the Tribunals and the composition of the selection committee. New rules were notified in

February 2020, which were again challenged and found to be vires of the Apex court’s directions. Some provisions of the Ordinance and the Rules notified afresh in June 2021 have again met the same fate. The Apex court has in its latest decision, struck down provisions relating to the four-year tenure and the minimum age requirement of 50 years for members of Tribunals- they have consistently held that the tenure should be 5 years and that the minimum age requirement of 50 would discourage younger talent.

While a rationalisation of the functioning of Tribunals may be necessary, the solution perhaps lies in ensuring the vacancies are filled up in the various surviving Tribunals. They need to be given adequate infrastructure and support. And yes, both the Government and the members posted to these Tribunals should appreciate that these posts are much more than sinecure jobs. Tribunals fulfil a very important role in the speedy disposal of litigation and discharge of justice. Shutting down Tribunals only increase the burden of the already overburdened courts.

— Najib Shah is the former chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs. The views expressed are personal