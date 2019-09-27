#CorporateTaxCut#EconomicRelief#AutoWoes
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Unwind

The sun never sets on the Jaipur Literature Festival

Updated : September 27, 2019 09:00 PM IST

That there is a hunger out there for books and authors was seen at the opening reception at DAG Gallery in New York where it was a packed social and cultural event.
The key points were the book launch for Anupam Kher’s biography and William Dalrymple’s latest book, The Anarchy, on the rise and significance of the East India Company.
The sun never sets on the Jaipur Literature Festival
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Maruti Suzuki cuts price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh

Maruti Suzuki cuts price of Baleno RS by Rs 1 lakh

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, OnePlus TV Q1 launched in India: Price, specfications, etc

OnePlus TV Q1 Pro, OnePlus TV Q1 launched in India: Price, specfications, etc

Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain

Sensex, Nifty rise 1% as Donald Trump hints at trade deal with China; banks, auto stocks gain

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV