10 things you need to know before the opening bell
Asian shares track modest global gains, sterling lower
Oil slips after US inventory build, but possible OPEC cuts support market
Rupee edges higher against Us dollar
big story

Haryana and Maharashtra 2019 assembly election: The only exit poll that got it right

Assembly Election Results 2019

Maharashtra
0/288 Seats (145 TO WIN)
Party 2019 Wins + Leads +/-
2014
BJP 0 0
INC 0 0
SHS 0 0
NCP 0 0
OTH 0 0
Results in Detail
Haryana
0/90 Seats (46 TO WIN)
Party 2019 Wins + Leads +/-
2014
BJP 0 0
INC 0 0
INLD 0 0
JJP 0 0
OTH 0 0
Results in Detail
REFRESH DATA

Latest Stories

Haryana election results: BJP seat share falls despite 3% higher vote share from 2014 polls; 22% dip in Lok Sabha vote share
Haryana Assembly election results: These were the smallest and biggest winning margins
Shiv Sena's Aaditya Thackeray wins Worli, becomes first family member to enter Maharashtra Assembly
Maharashtra assembly election results 2019: BJP-Sena to form govt; BJP won fewer seats, but 'strike rate' better, says Devendra Fadnavis
More Stories
Home Views
Unwind

The Rum Diary: A guide to ultra-premium category of dark rums

Updated : October 24, 2019 09:07 PM IST

Some of the distilleries in the Caribbean have a storied history.
The Demerara region in Guyana produces some seriously good rums.
The Rum Diary: A guide to ultra-premium category of dark rums
cnbc two logos
