The road to an Atmanirbhar Bharat: How rise in digital lending across tier-3 and tier-4 regions is accelerating financial inclusion?

The pandemic has forced a number of global financial institutions on their back foot. The changed business circumstances have necessitated a shift towards digitization of financial services. At the same time, the pandemic has created a substantial demand for fast-paced small-ticket loans in India. These loans are being utilized by millions for meeting medical emergencies and different needs in the volatile post-pandemic scenario. In other words, the fintech ecosystem is seeing a period of pivotal transition with the growth in consumer loans shifting from metropolitan and tier- 1 cities to tier-2, 3, and 4 regions.

Over 70 percent of the total loan disbursals are currently taking place in small cities and regions that lie beyond the tier-1 zone. This shift in demand is slated to rise further with various online trends indicating that smaller cities and towns are witnessing a 2.5X growth as compared to metros. A study undertaken by Transunion Cibil and Google has shown that internet searches for loans were found highest in tier-3 cities at 47 percent, followed by tier-2 at 32 percent and tier-4 at 28 percent. The credit goes to the comprehensive penetration of smartphone and 4G internet services, digital lending is skyrocketing at an advanced pace.

This is enabling the new and emerging India comprising of various blue and grey collared workers, micro-entrepreneurs and small business owners residing in small towns, hamlets and villages to access a number of financial products and credit services that traditionally remained out of reach till date. To that end, a number of emerging startups are fast disrupting the financial vista by leveraging a number of new-age innovations like Artificial Intelligence, Machine Language, and Data Sciences.

These companies are seemingly shaking the industry’s established status-quo and taking huge strides towards revolutionizing the fintech ecosystem in the country. By providing financial access to the underserved sections, these companies have exponentially speeded up the process of financial inclusion across the country. Today, millions of citizens are able to seek financial services and customized loan packets through alternate credit pathways provided by these new-age fintech companies.

A number of these next-gen players addressing the needs of the underbanked have revealed that the representation of borrowers hailing from tier -3 and tier-4 regions has increased drastically. The credit portfolio of these companies indicated a considerable surge in participation across these zones which grew from 33 percent in 2019 to 41 percent in 2021. It was also observed that the percentage of people in tier-3 and tier-4 locations that sought digital health and well-being options grew from 31 percent in 2019 to 37 percent in 2021. Besides the exponential technological acceleration and internet boom, this burgeoning growth has a number of other contributory factors as well.

For instance, the government of India has been aggressive in ushering technological progress in tier-3 and tier-4 regions. The focus on initiating state-sponsored digital services has visibly risen from 32 percent in 2019 to 49 percent in 2021. Moreover, the rapid permeation of insurance has also seen a consistent surge.

A number of fintech startups that provide customized insurance products have highlighted the significant growth in their services. At the same time, the attachment to insurance in tier-3 and tier-4 regions also increased from 11 percent in 2019 to 29 percent in 2021. It seems that the post-pandemic turbulence has significantly factored in the pan-India financial inclusion process. The demand for quick loans to meet financial and medical emergencies has risen substantially in the new normal. The growth in digital lending amongst the underserved population has led to a 23X rise in loans below Rs 25,000 since 2017.

That’s not all. The last financial quarter of 2020 has witnessed a critical 36 percent rise in e-commerce order volumes in the country. With about 67 percent of the total online consumer demand emanating from tier-2 cities and beyond, the scope for customized financial services and credit packages has also expanded. This has further opened up several novel opportunities and business prospects for lending companies that now form an integral part of the country’s expansive fintech framework.

No wonder, the demand for small loans in tier-2, 3 and 4 cities is presently at an all-time high. As the traditionally remote and far-flung regions of the country embrace digitization and become smarter technologically as well as financially, India’s vision of an Atmanirbhar Bharat will soon develop into reality.

The author, Rohit Garg, is co-founder and CEO at Smartcoin. The views expressed are personal