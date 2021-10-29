The resilience of New York and its immigrants

How do you celebrate the resilience of New York City? With a huge in-your-face street festival of course! Men, women and children watching live shows in the street, eating ice-cream, and sharing the joy of human contact. Street festivals have always been a way of life and part of city culture, but the pandemic had turned this vibrant city into one of sad, empty streets, shuttered stores and boarded-up restaurants.

Yet, New York City – always spirited, always stubborn, still persisted and finally you see it bounding back, reclaiming its past as the center of the world. Not quite there yet - but definitely trying. Museums, theater, art galleries, stores are all emerging from a long slumber as vaccination proves to be the magic solution.

According to NYC government data, the COVID-19 vaccines are protecting New Yorkers against infection and illness, as since mid-January the vast majority of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths in NYC are occurring in unvaccinated people. Between January 17 and August 17, people who are unvaccinated in NYC accounted for 96.1 percent of all COVID-19 cases, 96.9 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 97.3 percent of COVID-19 deaths. As even more people start to get booster shots and children too are being vaccinated, a possibility of returning to a more normal life seems ever more possible.

The Metropolitan Museum of Art hosted MetFest, a celebration honoring the resilience of New York City and the importance of art and community and hundreds turned up for live performances – vaccinated and masked, but ready to enjoy the mellow fall sunshine and the ability to once again socialize and meet with family and friends. There was music, dance and food with performers, puppets, gallery talks as well as hands-on activities for the community.

Heidi Holder, The Met’s Chairman of Education, called it the Met’s love letter to New Yorkers and said: “MetFest channels the energy and excitement of a neighborhood block party, bringing together different generations, interests, cultures, and talents.”

While COVID-19 continues to hold many parts of the world at ransom, some cities are beginning to open up and New York City is just one of them. I went to my first Broadway show, ‘Lockawanna Blues’ in a newly buzzing Times Square – and had to wait on line for my vaccination card to be checked – and everyone had to be masked throughout the performance. It’s a small price to pay for ensuring protection and good mental health by being able to return to a somewhat normal lifestyle. Still, mishaps do happen – the blockbuster show ‘Aladdin’ had to close shortly after opening because some vaccinated cast members tested positive for COVID 19. It has reopened since then.

Indeed, the post-Covid world is about reinvention and even art galleries are doing their best to draw in clients who may be paranoid about the old style gallery shows in indoor spaces. Gone are the crowded wine parties where people came more to socialize and be seen. Recently ARTnews and Madison Avenue galleries organized the Madison Avenue Gallery Walk – a free event which encouraged the public to visit participating galleries and attend their talks. Three Indian art galleries were among the scores of American galleries – DAG, Kapoor Gallery and the Sundaram Tagore Gallery.

Sundaram Tagore Gallery -Karen KnorrFlight to Freedom, Durbar Hall, Dungarpur, 2010 Sundaram Tagore Gallery -Karen KnorrFlight to Freedom, Durbar Hall, Dungarpur, 2010

The Wonder of India at DAG’s New York gallery showcased modernism in India with some wonderful artists like M.F. Husain and Jamini Roy, with the gamut of styles from company paintings to the Bengal School to the abstract movement. The Kapoor Gallery showed fine miniature paintings and curated antiquities from India, Nepal, Tibet and Southeast Asia with an exhibition titled Incarnations of Devotion. Also on Madison Avenue is the uptown gallery of Sundaram Tagore which showed Home and the World featuring work by noted photographers Sebastiao Salgado, Steve McCurry and Karen Knorr. Many of these beautiful images catch the spirit of India and Asia. With the art scene opening up in this new New York, Sundaram Tagore is also opening a brand-new bigger gallery in Chelsea to replace his second gallery there.

The spirit of resilience and optimism is infiltrating all walks of life in New York . After two years of the unrelenting pandemic, many nonprofits were unsure whether to go back to fundraising galas or still keep them virtual. The finances were definitely needed so Children’s Hope India, a NY nonprofit which has several education projects in India ( and with which I’m involved), decided to reinvent itself by hosting a much smaller live fundraising cocktail event which encouraged donors to come out, properly masked, socially distanced and vaccinated.

The evening celebrated three hot new emerging entrepreneurs – the Rising Stars – who will be impacting the business and nonprofit world in the future – Pooja Midha, Chief Growth Officer at Comcast Advertising, Rohan Mirchandani, Co-founder and CEO of Epigamia and Adi Chugh, Founder and President, Surya Capital Partners. The event also honored Prakash Melwani, Global Chief Investment Officer at Blackstone for his support of CHI during the COVID crisis. The evening raised funds for education and COVID relief and proved that the world can come back to normal – with caution and creativity.

Prakash Melwani of Blackstone and Adi Chugh of Surya Partners at CHI Rising Stars event with guests. Prakash Melwani of Blackstone and Adi Chugh of Surya Partners at CHI Rising Stars event with guests.

Learning to live in a world of COVID is always a challenge and the mask has become yet another human limb even after people have been vaccinated, many with also the booster shot. While restaurants are in various stages – some shut, some open, others are busy reinventing themselves to fit into this new world. Hiring staff is also a challenge as many essential workers are reconsidering the value of low-paying jobs and the inability to find child care.

New York has achieved almost a European look with so many newly-created open air eating spaces. Many restaurants now have outdoor café additions but are also operating their indoor facilities. To have vaccination proof is a must and it’s an important document to gain entry to the newly opening world of theaters, bars and restaurants.

New Yorkers are of course starved for a change in lifestyle and most restaurants are full up with lines at dinner time and it’s hard to get a reservation. Roni Mazumdar who owns the popular Adda and Dhamaka with chef Chintan Pandya, is also about reinvention. They closed their restaurant Rahi and have pivoted to a brand new innovative South Indian restaurant Semma, partnering with Chef Vijay Kumar with a bold take on the cuisine which has rarely been seen in New York.

Chintan Pandya, Chef Vijay Kumar and Roni Mazumdar of Semma Chintan Pandya, Chef Vijay Kumar and Roni Mazumdar of Semma

Another new eatery that Pandya and Mazumdar have concocted to meet the moment is Rowdy Rooster which opens next month – with everyone’s favorite ingredient – fried chicken – served in scores of different ways for takeout from a small space. It meets the moment with its ability to cater to takeout customers with a novel one-ingredient fun multiple menu.

Ask Mazumdar, a diehard entrepreneur, if New York is bouncing back, and he says, “I don't think New York really ever left. We just paused, even when things were really difficult, really grueling for us as an industry. That spirit was always within us and I think it’s simply just continuing on - we are now at a point where we feel a new form of inspiration, we see the power in the city, we see the potential in the city and the excitement. I don't think there's any better city in America where you can create new concepts, and that's what we're doing right now.”