Moneycontrol Pro#AutoWoes#EconomicRelief#IncomeTax
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Politics

The repeal of Article 370 in Kashmir is reverberating in Sikkim

Updated : August 28, 2019 08:32 PM IST

The regional Sikkimese identity exerts a role in the life and the affairs of the people in Sikkim.
The Sikkimese people have shown their intentions for preserving identity by keeping national parties at bay in all elections since 1979.
The repeal of Article 370 in Kashmir is reverberating in Sikkim
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

IRDAI slaps Rs 1.11 crore penalty on Policybazaar

IRDAI slaps Rs 1.11 crore penalty on Policybazaar

Why this stock crashed 80% in the last 1 year despite rising 345% since listing in 2016

Why this stock crashed 80% in the last 1 year despite rising 345% since listing in 2016

CG Power eyes Rs 1,100 crore from asset sale, fresh equity; no clarity on management changes

CG Power eyes Rs 1,100 crore from asset sale, fresh equity; no clarity on management changes

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV