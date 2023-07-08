To harness the power of purpose as a startup founder, it is essential to reflect on the why behind the venture. Define the larger purpose and the impact you wish to make.

Passion has long been celebrated as the driving force behind success and fulfilment. It evokes images of burning desire, unwavering enthusiasm, and boundless energy. However, in the pursuit of our dreams, is passion truly the key ingredient we should prioritise? Or should we shift our focus towards purpose, with perseverance as our steadfast companion? It is time to reevaluate the significance of passion and recognise the enduring strength of purpose.

While passion undoubtedly fuels our initial excitement and propels us forward, its flame can flicker and wane. Why does this happen? Passion thrives on validation, drawing energy from external praise and recognition. Yet, in the real world, validation is not always readily available. It is in these moments of absence, when passion hangs precariously, that doubt and insecurity may seep in, leading many to abandon their dreams.