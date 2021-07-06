The next clash of superpowers is a race for human survival

Every period of flux and growth in human history stems from creative destruction, a sweeping force – cultural, political, economic – that acts as a catalyst for era-defining change, pushing civilisation forward. Since the industrial revolution, technological innovation and globalisation have assumed centre-stage in driving socio-economic development and prosperity at warp-speed, particularly in developing countries. It is precisely this staggering speed and scale of growth – powered by fossil fuels – that has birthed the next frontier that will determine the course of human progress: climate change.

Except this time, it is not a race for something, it is a race against. It is a race against time to prevent the worst-case scenario of 8°C of warming above pre-industrial levels by 2100 that will make large swathes of the planet uninhabitable. And the countries that are able to significantly decarbonise and climate-proof their economies, and mitigate the impacts of climate chaos for their populations, will emerge as world leaders of the 21st century.

The economic implications of a warming world

According to a report released in early 2021 by Bank of America’s research group, climate change will dominate the next race for global supremacy. It is no surprise that the two superpowers at the forefront of this race are the United States and China, also the world’s largest emitters of greenhouse gases. The costs of climate inaction are simply too high – according to one estimate, both these countries stand to lose nearly half of their potential output by century-end at current emissions. Another assessment suggests that at 3.7°C of warming, damages from climate change could accumulate to $551 trillion, almost double all the wealth that exists on the planet today.

The inverse is also true: aggressive action on climate change can accrue massive economic gain. According to a February 2021 report by Energy Innovation, the US stands to add $1 trillion to its GDP if it is able to realise the net-zero goal by 2050. The market for climate change transitions is expected to double by 2025 to $2 trillion, and a 2018 paper estimates that a rapid energy transition can add $26 trillion to the global economy by just 2030. This rapid transition is not only possible – it’s already happening. Where just a decade ago the cost of installing solar was prohibitively high, it is now 177 percent cheaper than building a new coal plant.

Battlegrounds of the future

Small wonder, then, that a centre piece of China’s race to meet its carbon-neutral pledge by 2060 is powering the country through solar energy. By the end of the first quarter of 2021, China had cumulatively installed 258 GW of solar capacity, the highest in the world. To put this in perspective, the US, which has the second-highest solar capacity, is only at 97.2 GW – about 62 percent less than China. Same with wind energy – China has an installed capacity of 288 GW as against 122 GW in the US.

China’s aggressive renewables policy is as much about its climate goals as it is about energy security – weaning off dependence on foreign markets to power its sprawling industry in an increasingly hostile geopolitical and trade environment. The strategic implications of its quest to dominate the global renewables market is the control of energy production and supply at a time when most countries are looking to make the green transition in the next few decades. That’s what this race boils down to: commanding resources in a world where they are increasingly being made scarce by climate change.

At the same time, however, countries are also grappling with the looming threat through a form of climate change opportunism best demonstrated in the Arctic. Every inch of Arctic ice melt increases the region’s geopolitical importance and economic opportunity, opening up new trade and shipping routes and easing access to its wealth of undiscovered resources like oil, gas, and mineral deposits. Both superpowers want to stake their claim – and while politics in the Arctic is largely cooperative for now, it’s not far-fetched to imagine resource conflicts in a future world ravaged by warming.

India’s chance to shine in a brave new world?

How does India compare with global leaders on climate policy? The short answer: not very impressively. Despite being the third-largest emitter in the world, India has no concrete roadmap to reach net-zero by 2050. We are likely to sustain more damage from climate change than most countries in the world – by one estimate, nearly a quarter of all climate-fuelled economic suffering will be unleashed upon India at current emissions. However, what’s significant is that India is one of the only major countries that’s on track to meet its Nationally Determined Contribution (NDC), with emissions compatible with 2°C of warming. In sharp contrast, the US trajectory is “critically insufficient”, on track to produce a world more than 4°C warmer, and China’s is “highly insufficient”, with a projected 3-4°C of warming. This presents a massive opportunity for India, having a significant head-start on the two countries leading the climate race.

What India decides to do now will determine its influence in a hotter, angrier, resource-scant world. The opportunity is indisputable – with decisive policy and rigorous implementation, India can leverage the co-benefits of climate action to transform its economy and strengthen indigenous capabilities. India currently imports 85 percent of its crude oil, and its annual fossil fuel import bill is projected to triple by 2040. By operationalising a rapid green energy transition, India can not only build a robust domestic market for production and supply of renewable energy, thereby reducing foreign dependence, but also potentially elevate its geostrategic influence by controlling and supplying green energy to its neighbours.

However we proceed, we’ll do well to remember this: the future belongs to those countries that are able to prepare for – and safeguard against – the most all-encompassing existential threat that the human race has ever encountered.

The author, Devanshu Jain, is a policy consultant and former communications advisor to India’s ex-minister for IT & Communications. The views expressed are personal.