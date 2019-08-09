The Modi govt’s Mission Kashmir: Is it too big a bite to chew on?

India is a sovereign Republic, but is there an Indian mind which looks at all issues concerning the nation in a homogeneous way? Or is there a Hindu mind and a Muslim mind? This issue has come up in the context of the new deal in Kashmir that is leading to polarisation of views.

First a confession: Having been brought up in Delhi I have imbibed the kind of rhetoric that we heard in my growing up years. From the 1970s we were told that Kashmir was a different place altogether. Kashmiris identified themselves as Kashmiris and folks from other parts of the country were Indians and made no bones about expressing this. Unlike other parts of India, Indians could not settle and own property there. “This is the problem, if people from other parts of the country can be settled there the demographic balance can be altered and Kashmir could be like any other part of the country where all Indians can settle,” is the common refrain we heard and believed in.

The blame was on Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru for allowing a special deal for Kashmir in the form of Article 370 that allowed Kashmiris to develop their unique form thinking. But many years now I aver that Maharaja Hari Singh, the last independent ruler of the state, was more responsible for the mess up. Even as most of the princely states decided to cast their lot with India or Pakistan when Independence came, Hari Singh dilly-dallied. He had good reasons: other than the fact that most of his subjects were Muslims, Kashmir was not connected with India (as we know now). The nearest airport was at Lahore and the roads led out of Rawalpindi and Sialkot. Thus he was at great risk of being isolated. He told all this to then RSS chief Guru Golwalkar who had gone to request him to accede to India. The RSS chief had been prompted by the home minister Sardar Patel to try to convince Hari Singh to accede to India. Hari Singh acceded ten days after the RSS chief’s visit but that was because Pakistan’s irregular army had overrun large parts of Kashmir. Hari Singh acceded to India and Indian forces restricted the Pakistanis to what is called Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (POK). Since the Pakistanis took the matter to the United Nation, the Nehru government gave a special deal to Kashmir that in India became Jammu and Kashmir. This included Article 370 which said that the state was part of India but no other part of the Indian Constitution was applicable there unless and until agreed to by the state legislature.

This special deal was opposed by many including the president of Jana Sangh (predecessor of BJP) Syama Prasad Mookerjee. He went to Kashmir to protest and was arrested and gaoled. He died in detention and many believed that he was poisoned to death. This has led to a strident view of Kashmir by the saffron forces, continuing still.

Islam came to Kashmir in the 14th century when the then king who ruled over the region and hailed from Tibet converted. Why he converted is not known to history but a significant part of the population did so taking a cue from him. Over the centuries more people have converted but traditionally the Kashmiris adopted a soft Islam that is rooted in the local culture. This was made possible by the high mountain ranges that surround Kashmir and blocks outside influence. By the turn of the 20th century, 90 per cent of Kashmir was Muslim and the remaining 10 per cent were Kashmiri Pandits (Brahmins). This would imply that the lower castes had all converted – possibly due to economic exploitation. In the 1940s Maharaja Hari Singh was facing a people’s movement led by a new leader Sheikh Abdullah protesting the economic exploitation of the masses through high rates of taxes etc.

After Hari Singh acceded to India, power passed on to Sheikh Abdullah who was pro-Indian in a Muslim majority state -- even though Pakistan had started coveting Kashmir. However the Nehru government felt otherwise within a few years and thought that he was aligning with Pakistan and jailed him in Ooty faraway from Kashmir. Power passed on to other leaders but Kashmir culturally could not be integrated with India. In 1975, Indira Gandhi averred that Sheikh Abdullah was the best bet. She signed a new accord with him and installed him back to power. Within a few years he died and power passed on to his son Farooq Abdulla who was known for his garrulous ways.

Meanwhile a new Muslim United Front (MUF) came up in Kashmir and seemed poised to be a formidable force in the state after the assembly polls in 1987. By common consent there was huge rigging in the polls (aided by the powers that be) that was aimed at putting down the Front. At the same time President Zia ul Haq of Pakistan began initiating a policy of ‘bleeding India through a thousand cuts.’ Militancy began in J&K and the Kashmiri Pandits were forced out of Kashmir after many prominent Hindus were killed from 1989 onwards. The response of the government of India over the last two decades has been to send more soldiers into J&K. The army has been tough and the common folk got drawn into this vortex of terrorist attacks matched by strong arm action from the military. Pakistan made merry by not only keeping an ideological battle alive but by training militants and instigating violence. Pellets fired by security forces that blinded many including children has been a source of discontent among the local folks in Kashmir.

Fed up with violence, the Narendra Modi-led government feels that only a brand new policy can bring Kashmir out of this cycle of violence. Modi wants to pour in more money to rapidly develop the state while by passing the political oligarchy in the state ­­-- comprising of families like the Abdullas and Muftis who have made merry all these years. Although his intentions may be good many think that the way that he is trying to integrate Kashmir may recoil in some way. As Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad remarked in Rajya Sabha: “From a position where Kashmir had its own Maharaja we regressed to a situation where we had a chief minister and governor. Now the bifurcated J&K will have a lieutenant governor who could be a retired joint secretary of the GOI.” What a great fall! Kashmiri voices are still not being heard because the Valley is still under a forced shutdown. But Muslims in rest of India are in fear. “I know Kashmiri Muslims have nothing in common with Muslims elsewhere in India but we are apprehensive because the ‘triple talaq’ bill was recently passed. Is the government going to take any more steps to make us more unequal citizens? I know this is merely fear, but anxiety there is,” says a Muslim intellectual from Hyderabad who reflects the views of his community members.

The million-dollar question is whether Modi and Amit Shah have bitten more than they can chew?