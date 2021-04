Mobile health or mHealth refers to medicine and public health that is supported by mobile devices such as smartphones, tablets, and laptops. In a nutshell, it is the confluence of ITeS (Information Technology-enabled Services) and healthcare as relevant services are offered via online mediums rather than the traditional, in-person approach. These solutions help doctors to improve visibility, be more productive, and keep track of their entire practice. They can offer consultations virtually, maintain records, issue prescriptions, and add tangible value to their daily operations. In fact, the number of doctors using these solutions has consistently been on the rise owing to such advantages and value propositions.

For contrast, the development that we’re seeing on the ground draws multiple corollaries with the banking sector. You might ask, “How?” Well, just a couple of decades ago, visiting the bank was the only option for any banking services such as fund transfers, cheque-book or statement requests, etc. People visited their banks, manually filled relevant forms, received tokens, and then simply waited for their turn. The entire process is similar when you visit a medical facility such as a hospital or a clinic.

If you fast-forward everything to today, most of us can't remember the last time we set foot in a bank. Even some of the very complicated tasks such as availing of a loan have become as easy as the touch of a button. Simply put, the digital-first approach has made everything a lot easier and more time-efficient.

Today, mHealth is transforming the healthcare segment much like m-Banking has changed the financial sector in less than a decade. From consultation to treatments, mHealth platforms are bringing healthcare to doctors and patients in a way that has never been experienced before. However, like all industries, mHealth does face some challenges. So, let’s first take a look at the hurdles that it faces:

Usability and Interactiveness

Let’s look at mHealth from a doctor’s perspective. It’s a fact that technological integrations are not a part of the medical training at schools and colleges. So, the thought of moving practice on to an app can seem complex or tedious to say the least. Therefore, it’s crucial to design and provide doctors with apps that are extremely user-friendly while having all the necessary elements. Thankfully, there are certain apps that are making it extremely convenient for doctors to use. They also ensure that the doctors remain at the center of mHealth with technological assistance rather than it being the other way round.

Patient Engagement

Numerous companies are investing in mHealth applications. However, the apps that doctors choose are the key from a patient’s point of view as well. Patients don’t just want an experience that is smooth. They want an experience that is almost as engaging as an in-person visit to the clinic and perhaps even better. Therefore, easy consultation and prescription will not cut through the clutter. For this reason, there is a need to go the extra mile with platforms that are user-friendly and add tangible benefits for the patients. For instance, prognosis makes little sense if the medications are not timely taken. The optimal approach is to ensure therapy compliance and important updates specific to a patient. Doing so creates an efficient ecosystem for doctors and patients alike.

Trust

Looking at it from the banking perspective, people earlier used to visit a bank to get their passbooks updated on a regular basis usually every month. This was to ensure that their updated bank balance was accurate as an error could have occurred from the bank’s end or their employer/business associates. However, this trust issue was resolved gradually by technology as more people preferred e-statements and mobile banking updates for such needs. At the same time, it saved their monthly bank-related to and fro. Much like technology addressed the trust gap in the banking sector, we are observing a similar trend in mHealth as early adopters are giving more preference to digital record-keeping rather than physical medical records.

However, mHealth is still in its nascent stage and needs to gain the trust of the broader market. Healthcare data and privacy of Doctors and Patients need to be guaranteed for the long-term penetration of mHealth. Young companies will have to stand the test of time and gain as well as preserve the trust of their key stakeholders to unlock the true potential of mHealth.

Now, let’s look at the benefits of mHealth apps:

Better Diagnostic Accuracy

mHealth apps used while consulting a patient in-person offer the benefit of better diagnostic accuracy and decision-making. It makes it easier for doctors to gauge a patient’s current medical condition, medical history, and optimally prescribe treatment as they can retrieve holistic information of that patient via an app at any given time. Plus, mHealth systems help monitor symptoms and have across-the-board automation designed to save time. It allows for a more accurate diagnosis and treatment thereafter.

Real-time Communication

mHealth solutions pave the way for constant communication between doctors and their patients via texts, notifications, chats, video calls, and so forth. This builds rapport and eliminates the need for doctors to travel back and forth for patient visits across hospitals and clinics.

Higher efficiency

Doctors can store all patient data in one place via a mHealth app. This makes it easier for them to access patient data at any time via their mobile devices. This speeds up the process, ensures efficient treatment for each patient, and helps avoid any pitfalls by the doctors. All of it is while ensuring all the regulatory guidelines are duly followed.

Easier For the Patient’s Caregivers

The lives of a patient’s caregivers have also been made easier thanks to mHealth platforms. Such platforms establish a direct line of contact with the doctor. It enables caregivers to track progress reports and symptoms constantly while also logging them at the same time. Therefore, it leaves little to no room for errors on the caregivers’ end. They can utilize the reports and stored data to look for risk factors and symptoms. It also allows them to be more prepared to deal with an emergency rather than remain helpless and unaware of the known facts.

Beneficial in Remote Areas

mHealth apps can literally be a life-saver in areas that have limited access to medical facilities. In these cases, doctors are able to check up on patients in areas that otherwise would have been inaccessible to them. On the other hand, patients don’t need to struggle to find a doctor for medical advice. It gives doctors superior access to patients and, for patients, opens an avenue for medical consultations with the touch-of-a-button experience. All they would require is a mobile device.

A more obvious benefit for doctors is the fact that mHealth apps eliminate most of the physical barriers that exist. Doctors are no longer limited to a clinic or certain healthcare centers. They can literally carry their practice around in their pocket. This allows for doctors to see more patients and extend their practice to areas that they otherwise could not have imagined.

Reduces Healthcare Expenses

In the long run, mHealth solutions will help doctors and patients reduce expenses on account of their spontaneity, automation advancement, and most of all keeping infrastructure lean. The need to visit healthcare centers will be reduced in the coming decade and with that, the associated in-direct cost of accessing healthcare services will be minimized.

When we look towards the banking sector today, we see that the days of waiting in line with a token are a thing of the past. A few years down the line, given the developments that are taking place on the ground, we will say the same for the healthcare industry. People no longer need a token to meet the doctor. They can just reach their pocket, get their smartphone, and access the best healthcare experience from the comfort of their homes. The mHealth revolution, led by relatively young enterprises, will change the face of healthcare as we know it.