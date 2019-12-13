#CABQuiz#Inflation#Market
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Unwind

The Malabar House, Fort Kochi’s first heritage hotel, set the foundation for its transformation into a vibrant luxury destination

Updated : December 13, 2019 01:27 PM IST

German Joerg Drechsel and his wife, Txuku, are credited with mining the potential of the charming sea enclave and setting a paradigm for creative entrepreneurs.
Kochi Muziris Biennale helped establish its reputation as India’s art capital.
An inventive bunch of entrepreneurs, chefs and art lovers have contributed extensively to create the country’s first dynamic and contemporary luxury enclave.
The Malabar House, Fort Kochi’s first heritage hotel, set the foundation for its transformation into a vibrant luxury destination
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Bharat Bond ETF subscribed by 1.7 times on launch day

Bharat Bond ETF subscribed by 1.7 times on launch day

This stock turned Rs 10,000 into Rs 1 lakh in 10 years

This stock turned Rs 10,000 into Rs 1 lakh in 10 years

ISRO successfully launches RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

ISRO successfully launches RISAT-2BR1, 9 foreign satellites

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV