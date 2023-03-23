The long road to GST 2.0 is bumpy and must be tread carefully

As Sushil Modi has pointed out, GST does not need any big bang reforms now. Every GST council has incrementally and slowly carried forward the reform process.

The Goods & Services Tax (GST) is never very far away from the news. As we near the completion of six years, there are suggestions that we now need ‘GST 2.0’. What this means has been very loosely enunciated by commentators.

The first item in the 2.0 wish list is the oft discussed reduction/ rationalization in tax slabs to three from the present four. The rates suggested being a merit rate of 5 or 8 percent, a 15 percent standard rate and 30 percent demerit rate. While we can debate about the actual slabs, a three-tier structure will be an ideal situation for the tax administration. The lesser the tax slabs, the simpler the tax administration. It also becomes less challenging to classify the product apart from reducing the chances of misclassification and evasion.

A GoM has been constituted to examine and recommend the way forward on the rationalisation path. The very fact that recommendations are still forthcoming would indicate the challenges. So, while the desired goal can be a reduction to three or even two tax slabs, this cannot happen now. The process should be done slowly and after building consensus. The consequent impact on rate inversion will need rectification. It will have an impact on the common man apart from trade and industry. Hence it is that every GST Council meeting has been moving with great circumspection on this issue.

Exemptions in GST, Alcohol & Petroleum

The next item in the wish list is reducing/removing exemptions and bringing them into an appropriate rate — namely 5 or 8 percent. The weighted average rate of tax has constantly been eroded from the rate as it stood at the time of introduction of GST to now. This would in effect mean moving to a revenue neutral rate and reducing the slabs. This will again require debate.

The third item in the wish list is to bring in petroleum products. These items are a major source of revenue for states. States believe that their ability to raise taxes has been hampered after the introduction of GST — and petroleum products are the only saving grace. The Centre too earns substantial revenue by imposing central excise on petroleum products.

Despite this issue having been debated for long, we have not been able to even get an innocuous product like Aviation Turbine Fuel into the GST fold. While there can be no doubt on the merit of getting petroleum products into GST, it is going to be challenging.

Another suggestion of a similar nature is the bringing in of alcohol to the GTS fold. The argument being that by creating a common market for alcohol, there would be a more holistic approach towards regulation, and that given the self-policing advantage of GST, there will be tax revenue buoyancy from alcohol.

This is going to be even more challenging than bringing petroleum products into the GST fold. Alcoholic liquor for human consumption is presently in the state list. It will require a constitutional amendment for bringing it into the GST fold. Given its implications both from the revenue and political angle, this is not going to happen.

VFI issue

There are also suggestions of setting right what has been termed as a vertical fiscal imbalance (VFI) caused by GST. The argument being that the Centre has more tax powers than the states and that this can be set right by reassigning to GST to the states. This is a radical suggestion and reflective of the deep angst which states are suffering from. The Finance Commission is which is tasked to correct this “VFI” and has been doing a commendable job. This is unlikely to happen.

As Sushil Modi has pointed out, GST does not need any big bang reforms now. Every GST council has incrementally and slowly carried forward the reform process. For instance, the last meeting finalized the creation of GST tribunal. This was one reform badly delayed and caused the taxpayer inconvenience.

The contours of the tribunal need to be urgently finalised. The process of selecting members and putting in place the physical infrastructure should be completed speedily.

GST should continue to focus on ironing out hitches in implementation of the decisions taken. GSTN should be constantly revamped, and processes fine-tuned.

A uniform audit procedure pan India should be finalized. The working of the advance ruling authority should be improved — we cannot afford to have different rulings on the same issue in different states. Tax administration should be streamlined so that concerns of the taxpayers are addressed.

GST has settled down admirably. People forget the sheer scale of the reform. Revenue has stabilized with FY 2022-23 witnessing consistent collections of more than Rs.1.40 lakh crore, with a high of Rs. 1.57 lakh crore in January 2023. The GST compensation issue has been resolved — the last tranche of Rs.16,982 crores only remaining unsettled. The GST Council should continue to ensure the voices of the states are heard and carry the reform process slowly but steadily. The road to GST 2.0 is going to be long and bumpy and must be traversed carefully.

— The author is former Chairman of Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs. The views expressed are personal.