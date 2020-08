Even as the external members of the Monetary Policy Committee walk into their last meeting, they must be reflecting on their own redundancy. The repo rate, the only instrument that the MPC can change, is irrelevant to the market at the moment and has been that way for the last four months.

The market is so awash with liquidity that the reverse repo rate is the operational rate. Indeed at times, the tripartite repo rate (which is the effective interbank benchmark) falls below even the reverse repo rate. Also, the MPC’s mandate was to keep the consumer price index at 4 percent, +/- 2 percent. But for the last six months, the CPI has been averaging 6.5 percent.

This ironic situation is no one's making. We are in the throes of a pandemic which is a once in a 100-years event. The MPC's performance should, therefore, be judged before the pandemic. With this caveat the MPC seems to have been a success:

1. The MPC's mandate was to keep the CPI (the consumer price inflation) at 4 percent (+ or - 2 percent). In the 46 months of its existence, inflation has been within this corridor for 39 months. That's a good record.

2. Even if one argues that the MPC was fortunate in terms of propitious global circumstances like low oil and food prices, it is to the MPC's credit that it has brought inflation to the forefront of policymaking; so a repeat of the 4 years of double-digit inflation that prevailed between 2010 and 2013 is now unlikely.

3. It has had a positive impact on fiscal behaviour in the sense that the government at least tries to fudge the budget to ensure that the optics of fiscal restraint are maintained

4. The MPC has ring-fenced the governor from undue pressure from the government. The rate policy is now decided by six members and hence no one from the government is overtly arm twisting the governor for lower rates. (remember Chidambaram telling Subbarao, he can walk alone!)

5. The independence of the external MPC members has been unquestionable and the reasonable degree of disagreement between them shows that the policy debate within the committee has been healthy. Only 9 out of the 23 meetings so far produced unanimous decisions.

That said, even the most ardent supporters of the MPC and of inflation targeting will have to admit that inflation hasn't been below 6 percent for 39 of the 46 months because of interest rates. At the first sign of supply shock, food prices have been at close to 10 percent for nearly 6 months. Indeed even as the maiden committee signs off, CPI is in danger of remaining above the 6 percent target for 3 quarters, which means if the MPCs term is extended, it may be forced to explain to the government in writing why it failed to keep inflation to target.

Also, the MPC was set up in a context when the financial system was totally broken by bad debt, and banks weren't transmitting rate cuts; they rather wanted to shore up enough margins and profits to provide for bad debt. Demonetisation only compounded the problem by creating a monster of an NBFC segment which then generated more bad debt when the loose money from demonetisation started to disappear.

In a financial system with a completely broken plumbing, the RBI had to resort to large doses of liquidity to ensure the transmission of rates. In fact, after the pandemic, RBI had to do more. It was forced to make the reverse repo the operation rate, making the MPC's role even more irrelevant.

In the context, the MPC's biggest achievement is the grace it showed in understanding the constraints of the RBI and trying to ensure modest success for the flexible inflation targeting framework. It is to its credit that none of the external members complained of the irrelevance of the repo rate, in the face of the unexpected pandemic.

The performance of the MPC should therefore not be confused with the performance of the inflation-targeting framework. The framework itself is being reviewed by an internal RBI committee and a much larger public debate is called for, to see how relevant it is in a country where food and fuel is an outsized portion of the CPI basket, where prices of many of the food items and all of the fuel items are set by the government, where the banks are also owned 60 percent by the government and subject to the whim of the sovereign in terms of lending, and where the only bond market worth the name is the government bond market.

Finally, while India has always been an economy dominated more by the fisc than by markets, the developed world is itself moving towards fiscal dominance.