An important milestone went by recently largely unnoticed—the release of the 20th and final instalment of the estimated GST compensation shortfall of Rs. 1.10 lakh crore. The Department of Expenditure released Rs 4,104 crore on March 15, 2021. With this, the entire GST compensation shortfall of Rs 1.10 lakh crore for the year 2020-21 has been released to the states. An amount of Rs 8,879 crore was also released to the three Union territories.

And to think that just six to seven months back the issue of compensation was threatening the very fabric of Indian federalism. As may be recalled the Centre had proposed two options to make good the shortfall in the amount of cess required for compensating the States. In both the options the borrowing was to be done by the states albeit facilitated by the Centre. In the first instance, the Centre offered to fund the principal and the interest through the compensation cess window which would accordingly be extended beyond the transition period; in the second the offer was restricted to repayment of the principal from the proceeds of cess. Many states baulked at the proposal. After protracted and intense back and forth, all the states finally came on-board option one.

Consequently, the Centre has borrowed a total amount of Rs 1,10,208 crore through a special borrowing window at a weighted average interest rate of 4.8473 percent. In addition to providing funds through the special borrowing window, the Government of India has also granted additional borrowing permission equivalent to 0.50 percent of the Gross States Domestic Product (GSDP). This was extended to meet the GST compensation shortfall to help the states in mobilising additional financial resources-this amounting to an additional Rs 1,06,830 crore (0.50 percent of GSDP).

In this context, it may be mentioned that in the current fiscal year, the states and Union Territories have collectively raised a total of Rs 7.36 lakh crore from the market. This is a whopping 30 percent more than the borrowings in the corresponding period of 2019-20. As pointed out in a study by CARE Ratings, this is a reflection of the poor financial condition of the States. The disruption caused by the pandemic along with the sharp increase in expenditure by almost all states to meet the challenge of the slowdown has seen a sharp increase in market borrowings. The year-on-year borrowing of some states like Madhya Pradesh (112 percent), Maharashtra (54 percent) Karnataka (43 percent), Tamil Nadu (37 percent), Kerala (28 percent) Assam (27 percent) has been particularly high. Many of these states are in election mode-where largesse ranging from cash to white goods, will be distributed from such money borrowed at market rates.

Fortunately, the GST revenue collection has been doing very well with February witnessing a record revenue of Rs 1.13 lakh crore. This is the fifth month in a row that revenue collections have crossed the Rs 1 lakh mark. This is an indication of the steady economic recovery—a fact also substantiated by the growth in the generation of e-way bills. E-way bill generation for February 21 had reached 119 percent of the average bill generation in the months prior to COVID-19. This is also an indication that the Centre and the state enforcement authorities are successfully plugging GST evasion which had been a constant menace.

March is the last month of the financial year and it should witness yet another bumper GST collection. All this bodes well for the Centre. As per the GST (Compensation to States) Act 2017, the states are required to be compensated for the loss of revenue due to the implementation of GST (w.e.f 01.07.2017) for a five-years period. This requirement thus expires in 2022. With the economy picking up the quantum of compensation for the last year and the consequential burden on the Centre should reduce. And in any case, having demonstrated its commitment to ensuring the integrity of GST, the Centre will most certainly fulfil its end of the deal.

—Najib Shah is the former chairman of the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs. The views expressed are personal