  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Stock Market Highlights: Sensex gains 380 points, Nifty ends above 15,300 led by IT, auto stocks
Asian shares up, dollar wallows as Fed soothes inflation fears
Rupee surges 13 paise to 72.83 against US dollar in early trade
Home Views

The idea of GST-credits as bank-credit product

Updated : May 26, 2021 20:32:45 IST

The aversion to credit risk seems to be the flavour of the season.
GST-credit being an almost sovereign guarantee, banks would be comfortable with it as a security cover.
GST credit could kick-start fresh economic activity, without the government’s infusion of fresh funds.
The idea of GST-credits as bank-credit product
Published : May 26, 2021 08:32 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai reports 1,362 new cases, 34 deaths; positivity rate at 4.6%

Coronavirus News Live Updates: Mumbai reports 1,362 new cases, 34 deaths; positivity rate at 4.6%

GOP senators ready $1 trillion infrastructure counteroffer to Biden

GOP senators ready $1 trillion infrastructure counteroffer to Biden

TTK Prestige’s FY22Q1 not bad, will grow 50% more than last year, says chairman Jagannathan

TTK Prestige’s FY22Q1 not bad, will grow 50% more than last year, says chairman Jagannathan

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement