The idea of GST-credits as bank-credit product

The state of credit access and liquidity availability in the system has to be seen from the lens of the borrowers as well. While statistics can be used to depict that all is well, the aversion to credit risk seems to be the flavour of the season. Ask the SME/MSME entrepreneurs!

Usually, a portion of GST credits are pending with businesses (importers, manufacturers, exporters, small and medium enterprises (SMEs)) that is meant to be set off or adjusted against GST payable by them on their monthly sales. With near-lockdowns in many states, the sales of many a product/service is at a slower pace. While the initiatives for speedy availability of vaccination delivery and a good monsoon would be positive sentiment boosters, it won’t change anything forward those businesses which need credit access and for those financiers who can’t take any more credit risk, without worrying about the over-due (impaired) collections and balance sheet risk. In this scenario, we might just end up risking that these GST credits would remain unutilised for much longer than usual.

Assuming average monthly imports at $45 billion and assuming an average stock-in-hand position of four months, an input-GST-credit at average 14 percent can be to the tune of over Rs 2 lakh crore.

Similarly, assuming average monthly exports of $40 billion and assuming a four-month raw material stock-in-hand, an input-GST-credit at average 14 percent can be to the tune of nearly Rs 1 lakh crore. Between, these two sources, GST-credit of nearly Rs 3 lakh crore could be available.

GST-Credits as Fresh-Credit:

Banks can use GST credits as security to lend to the industry. They can create a simple product that can be an end-to-end digital process (right from loan application/sanctioning/disbursal/collections), probably with a short-term tenor of less than 18 months.

GST-credit being an almost sovereign guarantee, banks would be comfortable with it as a security cover. Banks can use their excess liquidity to lend basis that, which would give them incremental revenue than just the reverse-repo rate. This would also add positive sentiment to the businesses.

How to operationalise it:

1. The GST credit (only the fully-paid component) of a business owner (BO) can be converted into non-transferrable e-certificates of denomination of Rs 1 each by the Government and shared with the respective business owner (BO). The breakup into smaller lots shall enable ease of partial repayment by SME. The banks could work the modalities with the Central Board of Indirect taxes and Customs (CBIC), to create this credit product.

2. Banks can lend money to the BO to the tune of 75-80 percent against these certificates, at a concessional interest rate, for a maximum period of 18 months.

3. To the extent the certificates are issued, the GST credit of a BO can be blocked and cannot be claimed by the BO against GST payable on its sales. Businesses availing such loans will also pay GST on their incremental monthly sales to the government, thereby creating more liquidity for the government against GST, which would have otherwise been claimed against the input credit.

4. This credit will remain blocked until the repayment of the loan by the BO to the bank. As and when the BO partially or fully repays the loan to the bank, corresponding e-certificates shall be released by the banks which can be deposited back with the government to restore the blocked GST credit of the BO.

5. Banks can deduct a year’s interest amount upfront during the loan disbursement to safeguard their interests. After complete repayment of the loan, the banks can refund the proportionate interest or adjust it against the last EMI.

In case of any defaults by borrowers, the banks could be offered an opportunity to redeem the GST certificates of the defaulting borrower and get its input credit transferred in its name (for self-consumption) or even “sell-down” the exposure to any of government entities which can use the input-credit.

If this credit product can be rolled out soon by banks, it could be much-needed confidence within the business community. This could kick-start fresh economic activity, without the government’s infusion of fresh funds.