The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

Go First with 5000 employees, a turnover in excess of US$400 million and 200 odd flights per day, the airline had been facing challenges. Financially, the losses were mounting. In the last three years, losses exceeded US$100 million each year and the balance sheet saw significant erosion.

Just a few days ago, aviation stakeholders read the positive news that the number of flyers stood at 456,000 as on the last day of April. This was 7 percent more than the pre-covid levels. There was much elation, explanation and commentary. But just 24 hours later, the euphoria turned to shock as news poured in about an airline insolvency.

GoFirst, an 18 year old airline, with 55 aircraft flying to 35 destinations and 7 percent of the market stopped taking bookings for two days, soon after they filed for voluntary insolvency. The airline issued a press release blaming their engine supplier and failure to comply with an arbitration order. As the news spread, new information came to light. It would seem that a multitude of factors led to this situation. As of this writing, the airline has suspended all flights. There seem to be more questions than answers.

Gradually then suddenly — a number of factors combined