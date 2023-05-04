English
CNBC TV18 Live Tv Live TV

Home

Latest News
Featured

Live TV

Market Live
Minis
Podcasts

CNBC-TV18 Specials

Photos
CNBC-TV18 Binge
Storyboard

Sections

Terms and Conditions

homeviews NewsThe grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next
Read Time6 Min(s) Read
Show More
Show More
Profile image

By Satyendra Pandey  May 4, 2023 10:23:51 AM IST (Updated)

Go First with 5000 employees, a turnover in excess of US$400 million and 200 odd flights per day, the airline had been facing challenges. Financially, the losses were mounting. In the last three years, losses exceeded US$100 million each year and the balance sheet saw significant erosion.

Just a few days ago, aviation stakeholders read the positive news that the number of flyers stood at 456,000 as on the last day of April. This was 7 percent more than the pre-covid levels. There was much elation, explanation and commentary. But just 24 hours later, the euphoria turned to shock as news poured in about an airline insolvency.

Recommended Articles

View All
The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

The grounding of GoFirst—an aviation veteran's take on what happens next

May 4, 2023 IST6 Min(s) Read

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

This mutual fund turns Rs 10,000 SIP into Rs 1.14 crore in 23 years

May 3, 2023 IST3 Min(s) Read

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

What does Sharad Pawar's resignation mean for NCP and Maharashtra

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

Unethical loan recovery practices in India: Status, rights of borrowers and other questions answered

May 2, 2023 IST4 Min(s) Read


GoFirst, an 18 year old airline, with 55 aircraft flying to 35 destinations and 7 percent of the market stopped taking bookings for two days, soon after they filed for voluntary insolvency. The airline issued a press release blaming their engine supplier and failure to comply with an arbitration order. As the news spread, new information came to light. It would seem that a multitude of factors led to this situation. As of this writing, the airline has suspended all flights. There seem to be more questions than answers. 
Gradually then suddenly — a number of factors combined
With 5000 employees, a turnover in excess of US$400 million and 200 odd flights per day, the airline had been facing challenges. Financially, the losses were mounting. In the last three years, losses exceeded US$100 million each year and the balance sheet saw significant erosion. Dues kept mounting and for aircraft rentals alone the dues were in excess of US$250 million. This also reflected in operational performance where the last three months saw the airline only deliver about 50 percent on-time performance across the four metro airports and operate a fairly truncated schedule. 
View All

Most Read

Market Movers

View All
Top GainersTop Losers
CurrencyCommodities
CompanyPriceChng%Chng
X