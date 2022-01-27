The Great Revival: Turning the tide for public bus transport system in India

The public bus system is the lifeline of almost all major cities in the country, serving the masses at affordable rates and connecting the suburbs and periurban areas to the city centres. It continued to play this crucial role through the pandemic, ferrying frontline workers and the migrant population to their destination.

Its importance is also not lost in being an effective tool to reduce congestion as cities inch back to normalcy. However, what needs nursing is the deteriorating financial health of the organisations operating these buses. The upcoming budget provides an opportunity to draw up a stern but effective prescription.

These State Road Transport Undertakings or SRTUs have been running on losses for years on end, further compounded by constraints around fares, political interference, bulging expenses and often outdated technology.

The cumulative loss of 55 state-run bus authorities was Rs 16,688 crore in FY18, of which 42 percent was attributed to intra-city operations, as per a Central Institute of Road Transport report.

The losses are only expected to inflate as the pandemic-induced lockdown and restrictions after that has led to lesser patronage over the last two years. The pressure points remain despite multiple allocations made under the government’s JNNURM and FAME schemes to modernise the bus fleet across the country.

The budget earmarked Rs 18,000 crore just last year to purchase 20,000 new buses. It begs the question if fleet augmentation and modernisation, while crucial, may just be one element of a multi-pronged approach needed to bring SRTUs at least out of the ventilator, as far its financial health is concerned.

State-run public transport systems are rarely profitable globally, given the very nature of them being perceived as a public good. Governments and city authorities provide financial assistance from time to time, but only after strict parameters are met, including operational efficiency leading to financial prudence.

Bus upgradation and augmentation alone will not necessarily lead to it. What’s needed is a technology upgrade, not just of the vehicles but also in the back-end, which can tap into the data treasure trove that such mass transit systems generate daily. Such insights could enable informed decision making, resulting in prudent financial management. We should adopt a similar approach in India.

It may not lead to profitability for the state road transport organisations but may at least stem the outflow and reduce mounting losses.

SRTUs also need to shake off archaic approach to serving the passenger. We live in a connected world, one where commuters have the option of choosing from a plethora of mobility and payment options. Trip planning has become increasingly easier with information at the fingertips. An image revamp is imperative for these bus operators. The exercise has to run parallel to its approach towards fixing the operational back-end.

A start has been made in Kolkata, for example, with the ‘Patadisha’ mobile application disseminating real-time information of tram, ferry, government and private bus services to enable journey planning using multiple modes. The need, therefore, is to build on such a platform. And get a similar model replicated across the country for commuter convenience and delight.

New-age mobility aggregators have managed to command higher valuations despite the pandemic which disrupted operations, with investors choosing to focus on the resilience and agility of these businesses, a feat made possible by tapping into data generated on these individual platforms.

SRTUs can replicate some features on its digital interface introduced by the private sector as it looks to upgrade the system. Thus, investments in digital assets for data collection, marketing and feedback could revolutionise the perception of using public transport

Such a holistic approach—much-needed to reinvent public transport in India—could also assist in creating new products and services, expanding its offering to different income segments. The one-size-fits-all approach will not entice commuters using private vehicles to shift to public bus transport.

The digitalisation of public transport combined with premium bus services with air conditioning—as seen in Chennai and Bengaluru—can attract higher patronage and cross-subsidise non-air conditioned operations. Thus, a start can be made by improving the overall quality of service before moving on to a more nuanced approach, which could also lead to customer acquisition.

The budget could be an inflexion point for these SRTUs, with the finance minister prompting them to embark on a new journey and nudge them towards a path of financial prudence. A multi-year urban bus rejuvenation plan, with committed investments like the Smart Cities Mission to increase the use of emerging technology and smart contracts could serve the purpose.

The rejuvenation programme for public bus transport needs to imbibe the panache of a technology startup, heralded with sound business acumen and establish itself as a brand that’s synonymous with the finest mobility solutions on offer. A ‘smart urban mobility mission’ with special emphasis on public bus transport is essential for the vibrant future of Indian cities.

– Roshan Toshniwal is Associate Director and Lead - Urban Mobility at the Ola Mobility Institute. And Anish Michael is Research Associate - Urban Mobility at the Ola Mobility Institute. Views expressed are personal.