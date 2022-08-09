The freebie culture – a different state and different shades

By KV Prasad

Mini Time and time again, political parties of various persuasions have offered varied concessions in services such as transport, communication, energy, household goods, and even financial support for social customs and practices.

"There ain’t no such thing as free lunch" is a statement many have heard. The intent of the oft-quoted phrase is in what is unsaid and implied that someone is paying for it.

Over the past few weeks, a fresh round of debate over this ever-growing culture of offering freebies to the electorate and its consequences on the health of the economy triggered afresh after two separate developments.

A stinging criticism by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on this tendency to distribute largess likening it to "Revari" (a sesame seed sweet), and the other, was the Supreme Court's direction to political parties on the creation of a panel, to study the issue.

Since then, many citizens have begun voicing opinions on the subject which at times evokes strong sentiments. Now, the basic issue at hand is what should constitute a freebie. How should one view the move by the governments to support schemes and programmes carved out to demonstrate the concept of a welfare state? Are these promises/ granting financial waivers, subsidies or gadgets to woo the voter? Adding to the list is the argument of how policy intervention which results in huge amounts of loans being restructured or taken off the books be interpreted?

These are just some of the thoughts floating around in the public sphere and those concerned the most on the subject are the tax-payers of whom a majority belong to the middle class. The concept of a welfare state forms part of the directive principle against the tendency of political parties’ grandiose schemes that straightway allow tangible benefits to the people.

Time and time again, political parties of various persuasions have offered varied concessions in services such as transport, communication, energy, household goods, and even financial support for social customs and practices.

Nine years ago, in consultation with political parties, the Election Commission of India inserted a paragraph in the Model Code of Conduct in regard to promises made in manifestoes issued by parties ahead of the elections. It read as follows: "(i) The election manifesto shall not contain anything repugnant to the ideals and principles enshrined in the Constitution and further that it shall be consistent with the letter and spirit of other provisions of Model Code of Conduct. (ii) The Directive Principles of State Policy enshrined in the Constitution enjoin upon the State to frame various welfare measures for the citizens and therefore there can be no objection to the promise of such welfare measures in election manifestos. However, political parties should avoid making those promises which are likely to vitiate the purity of the election process or exert undue influence on the voters in exercising their franchise. (iii) In the interest of transparency, level playing field and credibility of promises, it is expected that manifestos also reflect the rationale for the promises and broadly indicate the ways and means to meet the financial requirements for it. Trust of voters should be sought only on those promises which are possible to be fulfilled."

It does not require any deep study to conclude that this aspect of the agreed Code by political parties has not been largely ignored both in letter and spirit.

A few months ago the Election Commission informed the apex court that it cannot control political parties from promising freebies since there was no law to back it up. It is in this case that the Supreme Court has now asked parties to offer views on the formation of a panel to examine the subject in detail.

Historically, there are a number of instances when promises by political parties/administrators resulted in sweeping changes to promote the concept of a welfare state. The most outstanding instance is that of the mid-day meal programme envisaged by the Madras (now Tamil Nadu) Chief Minister C N Annadurai who introduced the scheme to bring underprivileged children to school thus raising the level of literacy while attacking the problem of malnutrition. The mid-1960s scheme is now a national policy.

Other instances include the 1983 promise of Rs 2 per kilogram of rice by then Andhra Pradesh aspiring politician N.T. Rama Rao, variations of which form part of most government schemes, and the latest such offering is the National Rural Employment Guarantee. The social dimension and welfare of the masses is a reality that governments of different parties realised was too deep to discard on account of political differences.

These are instances of larger public good leading to rise in literacy rates, and a step towards creating a healthier society that benefits from wholesome nutritious food or through foodgrains made available at low rates.

On the other hand, it is not clear how the promise of free or subsidised power for households, travel concessions, and distribution of gadgets like computers, mobile phones help the state and the country in its march towards a developed economy. States continue to work on tight budgets as demand for a large share of the limited pie continues to grow. An informed debate backed by empirical studies and an impartial assessment of the efficacy of such measures should go a long way in taking a definite view.

— KV Prasad is a senior journalist and has earlier worked with The Hindu and The Tribune. Views expressed are personal.