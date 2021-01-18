  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Finance

The economy of art and why beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder

Updated : January 18, 2021 06:19 PM IST

As the accumulation of total global wealth continues to grow, so does the machinery of the art economy with key actors within it, from freeports to auction houses motivated to put ever more capital to work.
The economy of art and why beauty is truly in the eye of the beholder

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Expect to deliver first Tejas Mark-1A aircraft in 36 months from signing contract: HAL

Expect to deliver first Tejas Mark-1A aircraft in 36 months from signing contract: HAL

Rupee drops by 21 paise to 1-week low on dollar demand

Rupee drops by 21 paise to 1-week low on dollar demand

MEA to provide 8.1 lakh COVAXIN doses for free to these 7 countries

MEA to provide 8.1 lakh COVAXIN doses for free to these 7 countries

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement