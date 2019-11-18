#SCAyodhaVerdict#TelecomWar#YesBank
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Views

The death of Fathima Lathief: Why IIT Madras and its faculty cannot be absolved from guilt

Updated : November 18, 2019 01:51 PM IST

The department where Fathima had spent three months and a few more days since August 1, 2019, happened to be one of the oldest in IIT Madras.
The teenager was a victim of the stupid and idiotic ideas that have guided the Department of Humanities and Social Sciences in IIT Madras.
The death of Fathima Lathief: Why IIT Madras and its faculty cannot be absolved from guilt
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Growth in the number of Indian students in the US falls for third straight year

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Jaypee Infratech resolution: NBCC offers 1,426 acres to banks

Aramco IPO: Saudi Arabia seeks $1.7 trillion in valuation

Aramco IPO: Saudi Arabia seeks $1.7 trillion in valuation

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV