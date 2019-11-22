#Zee#Telecom#DHFL
  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Legal

The curious case of missing files: Convenient disappearance of govt records hampers justice delivery

Updated : November 22, 2019 12:45 PM IST

In India, the Public Records Act 1993 requires the central government, state government and statutory bodies to follow certain processes while maintaining records.
There is virtually no important case since Independence where documents have not vanished without a trace.
The curious case of missing files: Convenient disappearance of govt records hampers justice delivery
primo org
Have you signed up for Primo, our daily newsletter?
It has all the stories and data on the market, business, economy and tech that you need to know.
cnbc two logos
To keep watching CNBC-TV18, India's No. 1 English Business News Channel, call your Cable or DTH Operator and subscribe now for just Rs. 4 per month. You can also subscribe to CNBC-TV18 Prime HD for Re 1/- per month.Find out more

You May Also Like

Tighter H-1B visa laws worrisome but won’t hurt IT companies, says TV Mohandas Pai of Manipal Global

Tighter H-1B visa laws worrisome but won’t hurt IT companies, says TV Mohandas Pai of Manipal Global

FASTags will be distributed free till December 1, says Nitin Gadkari

FASTags will be distributed free till December 1, says Nitin Gadkari

Kerala to ban single-use plastic products from January 1, 2020

Kerala to ban single-use plastic products from January 1, 2020

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV