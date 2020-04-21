The pandemic is witnessing the death-throes of global American Leadership. India should worry

“Fire and fury”, President Donald Trump thundered in 2017, as North Korea tested its new nuclear weapons: “They will be met with fire and fury like the world has never seen”. His words invoked, in the minds of many, the spectre of General Douglas MacArthur, among Trump’s gallery of true American heroes. Faced with the prospect of defeat during the Korean war in 1951, MacArthur advocated targeting Chinese bases with “30 to 50 atomic bombs”, thus sealing the border with “a belt of radioactive cobalt”.

Trump has been assailing China again, claiming, last week, that coronavirus pandemic “could have been stopped in China before it started and it wasn't, and the whole world is suffering because of it”. “If they were knowingly responsible”, he went on, “yeah, I mean, then sure there should be consequences”.

For influential sections of India’s foreign policy establishment, Trump’s new-found hawkishness on China has been a kind of ecstatic experience—the kind of rapture some might have when told the second coming of the Messiah is imminent. The pandemic, many believe, has crystallised that strategic rupture between Beijing and the West that an entire generation of Indian diplomats has long believed was inevitable. India, the theory goes, is now poised to cash in on the perks that would come with being a frontline state in a New Cold War.

To harbour such expectations is to fundamentally misread both Trump and the course of history. As the pandemic ends, India should instead be preparing for a world where it will be more alone than at any time in the recent past.

Reading Trump’s mind is, at the best of times, a perilous business: In the weeks before his attack on China’s handling of the pandemic, he showered lavish praise on the country’s management of the crisis at least fifteen times. “They have everything under control”, the President asserted. From his handling of the 2017 crisis, and many since it, this much is, however clear: there’s usually a semantic space between his polemic and his praxis.

This much is clear: This grim summer, as the greatest pandemic in a century has unfolded across the world, a phrase beloved of the United States politicians has been missing from President Donald Trump’s vocabulary: American Leadership.

Even as the United States government has stood on the sidelines of the global struggle against the pandemic, teams of medical experts and boxes of made-in-China medical supplies have been landing everywhere from the Pacific’s island republics to the Middle-East, Europe and Latin America. Beijing has been speaking of a Health Silk Road, placing China at the centre of a new order of production, logistics and research.

“European solidarity does not exist”, proclaimed Serbia’s president Aleksandar Vučić, as supplies from Beijing arrived in his country, a candidate for eventual European Union membership. “It was a fairy tale. I have sent a special letter to the only ones who can help. That is China”.

Beijing’s efforts might be opportunistic, even vulgar—witness the epidemic of crude propaganda from its diplomats blaming the pandemic on the United States—but it’s clearly playing to win in the global influence game.

Long before the pandemic broke out, Trump had made clear his intention to narrow the United States’ expansive global aid commitments. In February, he proposed cutting foreign aid for 2021 by a stinging 21 percent. The cuts proposed a 30 percent reduction in the United States’ funding for global health.

The $2.2 trillion economic stimulus package passed by Trump at the end of March allocates just $1.5 billion—one-tenth of one percent of the total—to support international activities of the United States State Department, the Agency for International Development, and the Centers for Disease Control.

Even at the G7, the United States has been loath to play a leadership role. Last month, G7 leaders failed to lay out a unified path for action after the United States insisted the pandemic be called the “Wuhan virus”—a relatively inconsequential issue. Ecuador, Ethiopia, Germany, Jordan, and Singapore have now proposed setting up an alternate global alliance to fight the pandemic, in an effort to fill the vacuum.

America First

“From this day forward”, Trump proclaimed in his 2017 inauguration speech, “a new vision will govern our land. From this day forward, it’s going to be—always—America First.” He paused, and repeated the phrase: “America First”. From the 1950s, putting America First had meant expensive global commitments. Europe’s post-war reconstruction, fighting diseases from malaria to HIV, sharing technology, committing troops, fighting wars: These were means to ensuring that the world’s greatest power also wrote the rules that governed how the world was run.

Powered by a growing consensus among ordinary Americans that globalisation has hurt their material and cultural interests, Trump has upended that consensus—and there’s no sign a future administration will change course, except in matters of nuance.

For the Trump administration, disinterest in the global management of the pandemic is part of a larger retreat from the world stage. Funding has been slashed by $1 billion for Afghanistan’s aid-dependent government this year; another $1 billion in cuts proposed for next year.

Humanitarian, development and public health assistance for the Palestinian Authority has been terminated. In Iran, harsh sanctions remain in place. For a growing number of governments, there’s no road to take except the one to Beijing.

The slogan “American First” was first conceived of by the charismatic aviation legend and millionaire Charles Lindbergh, as a tool to keep the United States out of the Second World War.

In 1938, the Lindberghs moved to the tiny Breton island of Illiec. Their neighbour, French scientist Alexis Carrel, became his ideological mentor. In his 1935 book, Man, the Unknown, Carrel had claimed the West was a “crumbling civilisation”, and called on science to prevent “the degeneration of [white] race”. To Lindbergh, the Second World War was no heroic struggle against Fascism: Instead, it was a catastrophic, self-destructive bloodbath amongst the white nations of the world.

From the late 1960s to the mid-1970s, the America First impulse resurfaced periodically. Democratic senator Mike Mansfield pushed for drastic cuts in United States forces in Europe, arguing nuclear weapons made the large overseas troop presence unnecessary. Though a Democrat, Mansfield backed President Richard Nixon’s so-called Guam Doctrine: That the United States ought not “undertake all the defence of the free nations of the world”.

Trump’s retreat from global wars against jihadism; his disdain for the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation; his complaints about the spending of “tremendous amount of money in defending Saudi Arabia”, his hints that the United States might abandon its base in Qatar: These, together, are born from the conviction America can prosper alone.

Post-coronavirus world

Xi Jinping, China’s President, has ambitions that are radically different in character. Through the last decade, he has sought to build a new global order with China at its centre, challenging the West’s post-1945 dominance. The Belt and Road Initiative, a massive $200 billion network of Chinese-backed infrastructure projects in more than 60 countries, is at the core of this effort to reorder the world. Even though the rise of China was built on the back of a United States-governed world, Beijing now needs to rewrite the rules to enable it to emerge as a true superpower.

Trump, his conduct during the pandemic has shown, is content to allow Xi to act as he wishes: America is simply too big and too rich, the President evidently believes, to have to care who runs the world.

Limits exist, of course, to what Beijing can do. As the analyst Eliot Wilson has pointed out, Beijing is going to face real problems re-energising its own economy after the pandemic: The country’s bad debt is spiralling, the debt-to-GDP ratio rising, unemployment at record levels, and growth spluttering; Beijing can’t spend its way out of trouble, as it did in 2008.

In months to come, China is predicted to face an unprecedented demand shock, as markets across the world scale back orders for goods produced in its factories. Large Western corporations are seeking to diversify their supply chains to be less dependent on China; in the longer term, industrial automation could see even more production head back to the United States and Germany.

But in the post-pandemic world, it should be clear, China will be a more influential actor than ever. Faced with the gargantuan bill for economic reconstruction after the pandemic, the United States will look inward. Trump’s hawkish language on China might well become more familiar—but his country won’t be looking towards expansive strategies to contain the rise of its principal geopolitical adversary.