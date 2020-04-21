Views The pandemic is witnessing the death-throes of global American Leadership. India should worry Updated : April 21, 2020 07:27 AM IST As the coronavirus pandemic ends, India should instead be preparing for a world where it will be more alone than at any time in the recent past. As the greatest pandemic in a century has unfolded across the world, a phrase beloved of the United States politicians has been missing from President Donald Trump’s vocabulary: American Leadership. For the Trump administration, disinterest in the global management of the pandemic is part of a larger retreat from the world stage.