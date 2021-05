The ‘East’ and the ‘West’ are not specious categories. They are distinct and, to some extent, real. But, this distinctiveness should not mean conflict and competition, themes and issues that are gaining salience with the onset and progression of Cold War 2.0. A caveat is called for here: I am neither a sentimental ‘one-world nor a naïve idealist. But an idealist I am, incurably so. What does idealism mean against the backdrop of the recrudescence of a mega and an overarching conflict like Cold War 2.0, the principal antagonists of which are China and the United States?

To answer this question, it is prudent to dwell briefly on an elemental aspect of the human condition- conflict, competition, and co-operation, defining features of humans and human groupings thereof. I am not a biological reductionist: I, therefore, disavow reducing human behaviour to either biological determinism or a certain genetic coda. However, having said this, there is something to be said about humans and human groupings coming together for sating needs. These needs can be elemental ones, like survival, economic needs, material ones or even of an emotional and spiritual nature.

This reductive delineation, for the purposes of this essay serves to illustrate a point: humans are both social and sociable beings and at the same time competitive and conflictual. Neither of these can either be wished away nor each accorded primacy over the other. This would be the most realist approach to understanding conflict, cooperation, and competition in the 21st century, in which it is not the state form of organization that would be the basis for conflict and cooperation but the ‘axes of either’ would, as delineated by the late American scholar, Samuel Huntington, be along the lines of civilizations.

While, historically, there has been discourse and contact between civilizations and an element of porosity, leading to some degree of osmosis, but civilizations, are distinct entities that have a real and lasting character. It is another matter that ‘civilizations rise and fall’, in the grand historical schemata. And, from a lunge duree perspective, civilizations are older than the state form of political organization. To elaborate on civilizations further would be to belabour the point and reproduce the great Huntington’s thesis. Suffice it to say here, at the risk of repetition, that civilizations are real and world civilization is a mere wish, predicated upon exceptionalism that can only emanate from hubris.

But, civilizations are competitive entities that like to preen themselves. This preening usually takes the form of power plays and cultural superiority. Plus, civilizations have a rather indelible historical memory. For example, the civilization that is seeking what it believes to be its rightful space, in the schemata of both history, the present and the future, the civilization state China, derives its impetus, an emotive theme, culled and promoted by its elite, from the ‘ hundred years of humiliation by the West.

If civilizations are competitive then it is but axiomatic to state the 21ss century will be defined by conflict between the West- a civilization and an idea that has been ascendant since the past few hundred years and a challenger civilization like China, supported by other civilizational groupings and states that have, in varying forms, some animus toward the West. This is the concept and the macro reality. From this can easily flow conflict even of a militarized variety. In fact, this, I aver confidently will happen if it is not pre-empted.

First, as is the wont, the drift toward conflict and dangerous escalation will begin discursively(it is happening now). Then, discourse will shape reality and fructify militarized conflict that can even be apocalyptic, In specific terms, the United States- still the leader of the West by some metrics and yardsticks- will cast China as enemy Number one, for domestic and foreign policy terms. This zero-sum characterization will , perhaps even desired by China as well, will set of a reaction where other states will either bandwagon or balance with and against the adversaries. The ‘East’ and ‘West’ categories will be accorded new and fresh salience and impetus in a new avatar. Containment, will (is) being a new lease of life, the trade will become an arena of intense competition and the Indian Ocean Region and South China Sea will be the fulcrum of this competition. But while these spaces will be militarized but it will be the ‘peripheries’ and what happens there that will determine war, peace and given the deadly sophistication of weaponry- nuclear and otherwise, plus their reach. At the risk of exaggeration, the denouement of this conflict can even be apocalyptic. Can this condition be avoided?

Possibly.

Only if and when the major civilizations of the world think in non-zero-sum terms can potential apocalypse be averted. This would, one, call for swallowing the bitter pill of not erasing historical memory but redirecting it to more salubrious ends than conflict. Two, it would mean disavowing exceptionalism and the corollaries flowing from it. This has major relevance for the West. Three, the most important, one that can focus minds is think of civilization in the singular- tat of a large, macro human grouping that needs nourishing to make into a cohesive unit with all the differences and the very diversity that defines it. Yet, again, at the risk of repetition, this is not a call for ‘one-worldism’ but merely a case for the survival of civilization. But, even if the constituent world civilizations agree to this ‘ common minimum program’, it will not entirely obviate conflict and competition. What then is the antidote here? In progressive competition is the answer that goes beyond militarism and war. This can be of an ideational but not ideological nature. If civilization is the end goal- both in the singular and ideationally, let the civilization that has the best idea, one that redeems humanity and elevates it, allows humanity to transcend baser instincts, and allows the nobler aspects of human nature to prevail, win. Given nature, course, and cycles of history, this endpoint and suggestion derived from the font of idealism, a charge that I gleefully plead guilty to.

Wajahat Qazi is an independent writer on politics, global security and political economy. Views expressed are personal