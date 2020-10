Sound is an art and a craft that many people appreciate but few know much about. As George Lucas said, “Sound is half the experience,” and it is the power of great sound that enhances the experience of a film, adds texture and detail to scenes, and has the power to transport the audience on an immersive journey.

Today, music and audio experiences are a huge part of consumers’ lives. People have access to music and podcasts or watch TV and movies at home or on the go making digital audio technology our closest companions. With consumer behavior changing, there is an exponential rise in content consumption and brands need to focus more on developing their content with enhanced audio technologies. Consumers these days are paying closer attention to sound as it makes their visual experience more meaningful by adding an emotional quotient to it.

Sound design can be thought of as the unspoken hero of a film. Proper use of sound design can put the audience in the experience of the characters, allowing them to experience the world as the characters do. Hence, it is important today to be aware as to how the use of effective sound technology is extremely crucial. So, if you are someone who enjoys storytelling with superior audio-visual experience, the study of sound design and engineering is your calling!

Importance of sound design/sound engineering

Imaginative use of sound design and mixing is a unifying force in content creation and adds to a film’s storytelling potential. Sound design is a creative and immersive art form used in various disciplines like filmmaking, television production, theatre, live performance, video game development, sound recording and reproduction, post-production, radio and musical instrument development. Sound design can consist of performing and editing of previously recorded and composed audio, such as dialogue and sound effects. But in many cases, it also involves creating sounds from scratch. A sound designer thereby plays an unequivocally important role in bringing all these elements together. As practiced by cinema sound legends like Walter Murch, the sound designer is the individual ultimately responsible for all aspects of a film's audio track, from the dialog and sound effects recording to the re-recording (mix) of the final track.

Sound engineering focuses on the complex systems used to create, edit, record sounds, and produce multi-channel sound mixes, often using special software and equipment. In order to perform their role effectively, a sound engineer must be proficient with the technical know-how and have expertise in operating these systems and associated workflows. He or she must come with experience and training in the production and manipulation of sound through mechanical (analog) or digital means.

Requirements and benefits of a career in sound engineering

The creation of sound that is clean and well balanced requires a specific set of skills and knowledge. A course in sound engineering will be suitable and extremely beneficial to students who have an interest in the art of sound and wants to learn different technicalities related to the subject.

There are many diploma level courses available from 6 months to a year in India. For a course in sound engineering, a background in physics and mathematics is advisable. Students will be dealing with sound which is physical energy and will be involved in a range of calculations and converting soundwaves into electric energy among various other technicalities. However, it is also important that the sound designer should advance their creative abilities in order to envision and create sounds that are appropriate to the medium. Hence, possession of a good ear for sound as well as knowledge and interest in music will be an added advantage.

There are various training institutes for sound engineering abroad as well as in India. In India, there are many courses students can apply for which are highly sought after. The Film and Television Institute of India, Pune offers courses under the Film wing & Television wing and is one of the most renowned institutes in India.

Similarly, Satyajit Ray Film & Television Institute of India, Kolkata, Whistling Woods International, Mumbai, MIT School Of Film and Television, Pune, Ramoji Academy of Film and Television in Hyderabad, SAE Technology College (various campuses in India), Annapurna College of Film and Media in Hyderabad, are some such institutes that are offering diploma courses in Recording Arts (audio engineering).

Sound engineering and sound design: Lucrative careers to explore

The study of sound engineering opens up a plethora of career options wherein a student can become a studio sound engineer, audio engineer, live sound engineer, studio designer, mixing engineer, music arranger, mastering engineer, audio post-production, dialogue and music editor, location Recordist, Digital Media Entrepreneur, Sound Recordist, among many other lucrative profiles.

Sound design, on the other hand, is a highly creative field and thereby requires the sound designer’s creative faculties and abilities to generate work that encapsulates the emotion, atmosphere, or message within a piece. The result in such a case demonstrates imagination, independence, and focus. It is the choice of sounds used, and different layers intertwine that produces a soundtrack that gives the viewer an immersive experience and transports them to the world portrayed.