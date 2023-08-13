The AI storm is coming! Are you ready for the next big opportunity?

Artificial Intelligence isn’t just a buzzword anymore, it promises to reshape the world. Are you ready?

The world today is unlike it was 20 years ago. Everything is online, everything is digital. Now, get ready for a more “intelligent” future. What’s coming is the age of the machines. No, this isn’t some line borrowed from a sci-fi film. This is the impending reality. Machines are getting smarter, and woman is learning quickly how to harness this potential. While there have been concerns over letting AI run loose, there are some who fear machines will take over the world and make slaves of humans. I’m no prophet to say whether this will happen or not, but what one can tell for sure is that the age of machines + woman is upon us.

Honestly, I do have an edge on insights here. My son is a machine learning geek and my daughter, a fashion designer, is now using AI to shape what people wear. And I can tell you, from what I hear, that the world is changing and changing swiftly. Notably, the head of one of India’s largest groups told me in an informal conversation, much before the AI headlines, that the next big thing will be AI. And that is now starting to play out.

So, how big can AI be? Let’s take a look at this and what it can spell for businesses and investors.

AI IS EVOLVING

What is AI? It is nothing but a combination of machine learning and deep learning techniques to mimic human behaviour and thinking. Thus, AI models built using large volumes of data can be trained to provide intelligent answers and make intelligent decisions. In other words, computing power can be used to solve problems and take decisions that humans would normally take. Will this displace humans? Will it spell job losses? Perhaps. But that is not the right way to look at it. You need to understand what AI does. It makes the jobs of humans easier leading to higher efficiency and productivity.

But AI isn’t going to do everything by itself, at least not yet. People are required to use AI to get the output and the results they want. So, this will definitely require some training and will spawn new jobs and new roles. Re-skilling will, therefore, be a big area of focus. We’ll go into more of this in a bit.

On how AI is evolving, let’s try and understand the key factors at play. The complexity and evolution of AI has been linked to the quantum of data and the number of parameters in the model. GPT-3, the predecessor of ChatGPT, was modeled on 43 terabytes of data and 175 billion parameters. In contrast, the popular ChatGPT has just 1.5 billion parameters, while the upgraded GPT-4 uses 1.76 billion parameters. Contrast this with what the big tech companies are now working on—AI models with over 1.6 trillion parameters. As you can see, the game is changing very rapidly.

HOW BIG CAN AI GET?

AI can be all pervasive. While generative AI is a relatively recent evolution of AI, other models have been in use for a while. The facial recognition on your phone, Google pushing ads to you based on your recent interests, GPS-driven driver assistance, voice assistants and chatbots, Gmail pushing mails to your Spam folder, are just some of the many examples of AI already in wide use.

AI can today also be used to create or alter images, audio and video content. It can be used to solve mathematical problems or predict efficacy and outcomes for potential drug candidates. Tools based on AI can help auditors study accounts and generate reports. It can help stock investors spot investment and trading opportunities.

Advocates can generate legal contracts, insurers can prevent frauds, lenders can auto-reject or approve loan applications — the list is endless

But perhaps one of the most perceptible change will be in the activities surrounding a consumer. AI can lead to a significant leap in gauging consumer behaviour and developing sales and communication to appeal to their needs. It can also help in sales forecasting and facilitate personalisation of communication and services.

The other area where AI can play a significant role is in code writing and bug fixing. While this would reduce the need for human efforts in low-productivity tasks, it will open up opportunities in higher productivity areas.

WHAT’S THE SIZE OF THE OPPORTUNITY?

According to a report by Next Move Strategy Consulting (view details at: https://www.nextmsc.com/report/artificial-intelligence-market) the market for AI could be $2 trillion by 2030. That’s about the size of Brazil and Canada’s economy, and well over half of India’s GDP.

What this spells, undoubtedly, is a big opportunity for those in the AI game. While AI leaders and Big Tech will likely chart the path of AI’s evolution, and rake in big gains, India’s IT services players, like always, will step in to build relevant applications for businesses leveraging the AI models built by Big Tech. AI could well be Indian IT’s next big opportunity, and one, like digital transformation, that will be an imperative for businesses to stay in the race.

BUSINESS MUST GET INTELLIGENT

The tremendous power of information and analysis that intelligent machines provide will be hard for businesses to ignore. And those who embrace it sooner and wisely will steal a march over others. CXOs understand this well.

Tata Sons’ Chairman N Chandrasekaran’s statement that the best of artificial intelligence and machine learning will be deployed in Air India, at the launch of the airline’s new identity, may have been missed by some, but the business world clearly grasped its import.

AI will be the game changer in the time to come for business, and the sooner CXOs realise this, the better for them and their shareholders.

As an investor and shareholder, you need to ask: is my company AI ready?

