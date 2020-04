Since last year, the citizens of India (particularly cigarette smokers) have been deprived of potentially less harmful alternatives to smoking, which are based on modern technology, representing a missed opportunity when it comes to India’s heath objectives.

Electronic cigarettes, smoke-free products and other potentially less harmful alternatives to cigarettes (smoke-free products) are a reality and they should be available to India’s smokers.

Smoke-free products that deliver nicotine without the harmful combustion and smoke are a reality and millions of smokers worldwide have already switched. While several governments across the world and some even in Asia are embracing this opportunity, others are not. Certain smoke-free products are regulated and legally available in Japan, Korea, the US, many countries in Europe, Canada and in the UK, among several other countries. In the UK, for example, the government has explicitly embraced smoke-free products, and recommends smokers who do not quit consider switching to them. Millions in the UK have done just that, with UK smoking prevalence falling at unprecedented rates.

Yet in India, which has the world’s second largest smoking population, the government continues to deny its smokers the option to switch to smoke-free alternatives – through an outright ban brought out by its Parliament. This approach misses a huge opportunity to address the problem of cigarette smoking, considered by many to be the leading preventable cause of death and disease in India.

The Indian government chose to initially ban smoke-free products as an unapproved drug, and failing judicial challenges on that approach, promulgated an ordinance (now approved as a legislation by the Indian Parliament) providing for a blanket ban and harsh criminal penalties on all commercial activities, including manufacture, sale, import and advertising of electronic cigarettes.

Smoke-free alternatives to cigarettes represent a revolutionary opportunity to reduce the harm caused by cigarette smoking

Smoke-free products are not risk-free, and they should not be used, among others, by people who have or are at risk of heart disease. However, the emerging evidence to date is clear: when subject to quality standards and scientific verification, they are a better option than combustible cigarettes, for those who would otherwise continue smoking.

The UK Royal College of Physicians, Tobacco Advisory Group, stated a very relevant position in its landmark April 2016 report titled “Nicotine without smoke: tobacco harm reduction”. This report makes the case for harm reduction strategies to protect smokers. It demonstrates that smokers smoke predominantly for nicotine, that nicotine itself while harmful, is not the most hazardous component of cigarette smoke, and that if nicotine could be provided in a form that is acceptable and effective as a cigarette substitute, millions of lives could be saved. Public Health England, too has concluded in their report titled “E-Cigarettes: An evidence update” that “E-cigarettes are 95% less harmful than normal cigarettes” and “there is a need to publicize the current best estimate that using EC is around 95% safer than smoking."

Even a WHO expert report on electronic cigarettes concluded that “If the great majority of tobacco smokers who are unable or unwilling to quit would switch without delay to using an alternative source of nicotine with lower health risks, and eventually stop using it, this would represent a significant contemporary public health achievement.”

Conversely, many health officials in India and elsewhere have expressed concerns that new products could encourage people – particularly young people – to experiment with e-cigarettes or even serve as a “gateway” to smoking cigarettes. While this concern is legitimate and serious, data from countries with the most widespread use of E-cigarettes, such as the UK, do not show a significant gateway effect.

In any case a ban is no answer to protect young people. Young people, who continue to have unrestricted exposure to cigarettes and other combustible tobacco products, will be particularly susceptible to those as well as cheaper and lower quality e-cigarette products which may be sold despite the government’s best efforts. There is a pressing need to not ban, but regulate smokeless nicotine products, and to carry out education and awareness campaigns to sensitize young people and key stakeholders who interact with young people, i.e. teachers and parents.

Smoke-free products can benefit public health, but are often subject to misinformation

Very recently, there has been media reportage and debate about the Journal of the American Heart Association (JAHA) retracting a major study. The study purported to show nicotine vaping led to an increase in heart attacks. And it was found, this conclusion was baseless, unreliable and flawed; and could mislead practitioners and policy makers. That’s because the analysis included former smokers who had heart attacks before they started vaping. So this very crucial aspect wasn’t considered. The argument is that any study should be based on sound methodologies, validated equipment and internationally recognised practices.

Additionally, in a report commissioned by the UK health agency Public Health England (PHE), scientists at King’s College London said the mistaken belief that e-cigarettes are more harmful than smoking had gained ground rapidly following thousands of reported cases of lung injury in the United States in late 2019. But these cases have now been confirmed by the US, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, to be related to Vitamin E and other chemicals used in the preparation of cannabis extracts and are not part of approved smoke-less products.

Next steps for India and the need of the hour

Based, in part on the above misinformation, smokers have been deprived of smoke-less products and information about why certain smoke-free products are a better option than products that burn tobacco. India should emulate the success of smoke-free products in the EU, UK, USA and Japan as an effective tool for nicotine replacement under a regulated environment.

Critically, the Indian government should look to follow a two-pronged approach: (i) carry out wide-scale education and awareness campaigns on the harms of nicotine products to ensure that young people and non-smokers do not take up any of these products – smokeless, tobacco based or combustible cigarettes; and (ii) create a regulatory regime which allows existing smokers access to high quality and well-regulated smoke-less products which present lower risk to their health compared to combustible cigarettes.

Upendra Nath Sharma and Rishabh Gupta are Partners at J. Sagar Associates.