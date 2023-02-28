Since its inception, as per its website the NAA has passed 228 final orders, ordering the assessees to refund the profiteering amounts to the complainant consumer and to non-applicant consumers also or, into the Consumer Welfare Fund, if the consumers cannot be identified or traced.

In spite of consensus in the GST (Goods and Services Tax) Council meetings that the government should not get into the realm of price regulation which should be left to the market, the Council decided to have provisions in the GST Law for redressing the grievances arising out of not passing on to the consumers the commensurate benefit of reduction in rates of GST or increase in the Input Tax Credit.

Looking at the dynamics of GST rates subsuming a plethora of existing taxes it was perhaps anticipated that the new tax regime might cause disruption to existing price structures of many goods and services. Accordingly the CGST Act and respective SGST Acts provided for mechanism to deal with profiteering arising out of reduction in tax rates or increase in Input Tax Credit.

Section 171 of the CGST Act mandated the suppliers of goods or services to pass on the commensurate benefit of any reduction in rate of tax or benefit of input tax credit and laid down provisions for the investigations into complaints of any profiteering on this account and determination of the profiteered amount and manner of refunding the amount to the recipient.

Very comprehensive four tier mechanism was set up comprising State Level Screening Committees, National Level Committee, the investigation wing called Directorate General of Anti-Profiteering and the apex National Authority for Anti-Profiteering to pass the final order in quasi judicial manner The section 171 provides for either empowering any existing authority or constitute a new Authority for determining the amount of profiteering and the NAA was constituted under this provisions, for initial period of two years but extended twice by the GST Council, first for two years in July, 2019 and then for one year in Sept. 2021.

It was hoped that with the end of extended tenure, the NAA would cease and so would the anti-profiteering provisions but now as per the GST Council recommendations the functions of the NAA have been transferred to the Competition Commission of India, constituted under the Competition Act, 2002 to promote fair competition and curb anti-competitive practices.

Though the legality and necessity of anti-profiteering provisions have not yet been judicially tested as multiple writ petitions challenging the vires of the provisions as well the orders of the NAA are still pending in various High Courts, yet it is high time the provisions are dropped from the book as not only the GST regime has stabilised but there are hardly any abrupt changes in the rates of taxes on goods or supplies, as witnessed in initial phases. Moreover there is sufficient time lag between the changes in tax rates recommended by the Council and their notifications by the government, giving reaction time to the trade and industry to revise the costing and price structure.

Since its inception, as per its website the NAA has passed 228 final orders, ordering the assessees to refund the profiteering amounts to the complainant consumer and to non-applicant consumers also or, into the Consumer Welfare Fund, if the consumers cannot be identified or traced. Most of the complaints relate to real estate projects (home buyers), consumer goods, restaurant services, pharma companies, cinema halls etc. And in almost all major cases, involving large amounts, parties have gone to High Courts with Writ petitions as there is no provision of appeal against NNA’s orders. As per record available as many as 117 writ petitions are pending in various High Courts and so far only interim orders have been passed by the various High Courts.

On critically examining the anti profiteering provisions there appear to be a few important gaps which have not so far been addressed by the Courts or by the NAA. The biggest gap is absence of any provisions prescribing any time period within which one can make a complaint against non-commensurate reduction of the price from the date of reduction of price or increase in Input tax Credit which has resulted into complaints being received and registred even after more than one year from the reduction.

This is against the basic principle of flexibility of pricing a product or service in a market economy which depend on market forces and in costs of production. This results into the NAA ordering reduction in price as well refund of the profiteered amount without specifying time period for such reduction.

This can be illustrated by an example of reduction in tax rate say in Dec. 2018 against which complaint is received in Dec. 2019 in which the NAA can issue order in June 2020 directing reduction in price or refund of the profiteered amount. This implies that the supplier has to keep the price reduced commensurately without any sunset period. There has to be in the law a reasonable timelimit for not only making the complaint but also for keeping the price reduced consequent to reduction in tax rate or increase in ITC.

Pricing is a dynamic function which depends on so many market and business forces and can not be left to be regulated in such manner. Secondly while calculating the profiteered amount, there is an underlying assumption that if a supplier has been making loss on a product then even after reduction in the GST rate it should continue to make the same level of loss in order to fully pass on the benefit of reduction in tax rate to the consumer.

Another challenge is in implementing the orders of the NAA which once passed are to be implemented by the jurisdictional GST authorities of the CGST or SGST but there is no inbuilt mechanism to ensure it. The NAA also orders the jurisdictional authorities to ensure that in future also the benefit commensurate reduction is continued which is again almost impossible to ensure in absence of any sunset clause.

While there could have been some rationale in designing the anti profiteering provisions in such a harsh way in order to instil confidence in the public at large about the safety mechanism under the GST law and insulate them against profiteering from the reduction in tax rates meant for public, but now it is hoped that the Courts and the CCI would deal with these issues more pragmatically till the GST Council decides to drop it from the statute.

— The author, O. P. Dadhich, is a former Member, CBIC and DG, Anti-Profiteering