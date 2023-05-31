SEBI now wants to seek granular details in a manner of lifting the corporate veil so as to get to know the men and women behind FPIs and P-Note holders. Time alone will tell if its latest initiative will bear fruits in reining in money laundering and opaqueness of corporate control.

The market regulator the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) has floated a consultative paper inviting feedback and comments from the public till the 30th of June on how it plans to seek greater disclosure from Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) in order to find out the persons behind a faceless FPI.

To the credit of the SEBI this is not the first time it has tried to unveil the innately opaque FPI dispensation. On each occasion earlier, it has had but a limited success. Indeed, its job is unenviable as it would be damned if it acts ham-handedly and damned if it pussyfoots because there are both adherents and detractors to the FPI cause.

Apparently stung by the strident and shrill opposition criticism emanating from L’affaire Hindenburg-Adani of allowing grass to grow under its feet even as a section of Foreign Portfolio Investors manipulate the Indian bourses, SEBI has swung into action now.

Basically, it targets, FPIs with Asset Under Management (AUM) of Rs 25,000 crore and more as well as those holding 50 percent or more equity in a group to make more granular disclosures as to the ultimate natural person beneficial shareholders or participants in it.

There has been a sneaking suspicion expressed sotto voce that the FPI regime known as FII regime to start with conceived and midwifed by the then prime minister Narasimha Rao and his finance minister Manmohan Singh was soon hijacked by Indian company promoters and others endowed with black money to launder it with impunity.

Their charge is Indian black money goes abroad to secretive, clandestine foreign tax havens with banking secrecy law thrown in through the subterranean hawala route or through the equally sinister but less brazen over-invoicing and kickback route and returns back to India through the opaque FPI route particularly its adjunct the participatory notes (P-Notes) route to shore up the fortunes of their own companies as well as to play the market otherwise.

While the SEBI avowedly grants registration to FPIs only after examining their status and ownership with a fine tooth comb, its writ doesn’t run insofar as P- Note holders are concerned, anonymous and away from the reach of SEBI as they are. Both FPIs and P-Note holders are non-residents but the latter defy buttonholing thanks to their anonymity and riding piggyback on the FPIs without the regulator and the public getting a whiff as to their real identity. P- Note holders accounted for 50 percent of the FPI investments in India in 2007 but now they account for about 45 percent, still a sizeable chunk.

SEBI now wants to seek granular details in a manner of lifting the corporate veil so as to get to know the men and women behind FPIs and P-Note holders. Time alone will tell if its latest initiative will bear fruits in reining in money laundering and opaqueness of corporate control. Will the anonymity seekers really stand up and reveal their true identities unless the Indian government enters into a treaty with these nations to issue a Know Your Investor (KYI) certificate with granular details of the humans controlling artificial entities?

It must however be conceded that P-Notes doesn’t appeal only to Indians seeking anonymity and means of laundering their money but also to entities such as hedge funds abroad whose calling card its secrecy and furtiveness.

And it is for the SEBI and the government to examine if the latitude given to companies to breach the 24 percent FPI ceiling with the consent of their Boards should be wrenched away. Logically, it should be as with a 26 percent stake one can block special resolutions and otherwise wield control. Secondly, purists wonder why P-Notes at all? By its sheer existence, it encourages anonymity and gives a leg up to crooks in their perception.

Epilogue

Parenthetically, it may be mentioned the Indian bourses dance to the gyrations of FPIs making both the share and currency markets volatile. When they invest, the market and greenback go up and vice-versa. FPI is admittedly hot money unlike FDI. Sceptics also wonder if it has achieved the objectives stated at the time of its launch in the nineties of the last century. Better price discovery was one of the objectives. Another objective was better corporate governance with FPIs naively believed to be patronising only well managed companies. All these and more could engage the government and policy wonks another time.

— The author, S Murlidharan, is a CA by qualification, and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed are personal.

