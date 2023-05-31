English
Tax Talks: SEBI Paper on FPIs — the watch dog seeks to cut the Gordian knot to find the faces behind foreign portfolio investments

By S Murlidharan  May 31, 2023 6:30:35 PM IST (Published)

SEBI now wants to seek granular details in a manner of lifting the corporate veil so as to get to know the men and women behind FPIs and P-Note holders. Time alone will tell if its latest initiative will bear fruits in reining in money laundering and opaqueness of corporate control.

The market regulator the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) has floated a consultative paper inviting feedback and comments from the public till the 30th of June on how it plans to seek greater disclosure from Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) in order to find out the persons behind a faceless FPI.

To the credit of the SEBI this is not the first time it has tried to unveil the innately opaque FPI dispensation. On each occasion earlier, it has had but a limited success. Indeed, its job is unenviable as it would be damned if it acts ham-handedly and damned if it pussyfoots because there are both adherents and detractors to the FPI cause.
