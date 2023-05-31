SEBI now wants to seek granular details in a manner of lifting the corporate veil so as to get to know the men and women behind FPIs and P-Note holders. Time alone will tell if its latest initiative will bear fruits in reining in money laundering and opaqueness of corporate control.

The market regulator the Securities and Exchanges Board of India (SEBI) has floated a consultative paper inviting feedback and comments from the public till the 30th of June on how it plans to seek greater disclosure from Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPI) in order to find out the persons behind a faceless FPI.