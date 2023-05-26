English
    Tax Talks: RBI paper on bank loan losses — it's welcome, but effectively says banks to 'prebook' their NPAs

    By S Murlidharan  May 26, 2023 9:20:36 AM IST (Published)

    Under the expected losses approach, each bank has the freedom to make its own assessment of each loan as to its repayment along with interest over the loan cycle, as against the existing one-size-fits-all or straightjacketed approach under the incurred losses model, and can provide in advance for the upcoming losses with a sense of prescience.

    The chastening events of the 2007-08 US mortgage-loan-led bank debacles have made the accounting standard setters as well as central banks the world over to rethink the loss-recognition methodology of banks. And it triggered the thought amongst the authorities of asking banks to switch from the extant laid back, ‘incurred loss’ model to the forward-looking ‘expected loss’ model.

    Back in India, the latest RBI discussion paper in this regard is a keen attempt to join the world in making this seminal switch.
