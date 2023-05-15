Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters

6 Min(s) Read
In the case of online gaming the CBIC has consistently maintained that there is a case for levy of GST. There is bound to be an appeal against the decision of the single judge. In the other matter given the divergence of opinion, the matter would go before the Chief Justice for further action.
Two orders of significance on indirect taxes were passed by the judiciary in the month of May. The first was by the single judge of the High Court of Karnataka in a long pending matter of leviability of Goods & Services Tax (GST) on online gaming. The second was by a bench of the Supreme Court on the availability of the benefit of Settlement under the Customs Act in certain situations.
Order of the High Court of Karnataka
The matter, which came up before the Karnataka HC for consideration, was whether offline/online games such as Rummy that preponderantly based on skill and not on chance, and whether they are played with/without stakes tantamount to ‘gambling or betting’ as contemplated in Entry 6 of Schedule III of the Goods and Services Act, 2017.
It may be recalled that the issue of leviability of GST on online gaming has been dogging the GST Council for a long time. A group of ministers (GOM) appointed by the GST Council did make recommendations--given the divergence of views --the Council could not arrive at any final decision. In the meantime, notices were issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes (CBIC) alleging evasion of GST. One such notice which had made headlines for the humongous demand of above Rs 22,000 crore came up before the single judge of the High Court of Karnataka.