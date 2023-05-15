Tax Talks: Here's all you need to know about two key court decisions this month on tax matters

In the case of online gaming the CBIC has consistently maintained that there is a case for levy of GST. There is bound to be an appeal against the decision of the single judge. In the other matter given the divergence of opinion, the matter would go before the Chief Justice for further action.

Two orders of significance on indirect taxes were passed by the judiciary in the month of May. The first was by the single judge of the High Court of Karnataka in a long pending matter of leviability of Goods & Services Tax (GST) on online gaming. The second was by a bench of the Supreme Court on the availability of the benefit of Settlement under the Customs Act in certain situations.

Order of the High Court of Karnataka

The matter, which came up before the Karnataka HC for consideration, was whether offline/online games such as Rummy that preponderantly based on skill and not on chance, and whether they are played with/without stakes tantamount to ‘gambling or betting’ as contemplated in Entry 6 of Schedule III of the Goods and Services Act, 2017.