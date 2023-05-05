English
Tax Talks: Accountants notified under PMLA —Sword of Damocles’ hangs over professionals and let the young CAs be more cautious  

By S Murlidharan  May 5, 2023 11:49:02 PM IST (Updated)

Like the medical profession has been under the Consumer Protection law for long for medical negligence, it is now the turn of accountants to feel the heat of being hauled up for their handmaiden roles in the heinous crime of money laundering.

The central government on 3rd May issued a notification bringing accounting professionals, including Chartered Accountants, Company Secretaries and Cost and Works Accountants, under the ambit of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) if they execute certain financial transactions on behalf of their clients.

The new notification defines these professionals as  ‘relevant persons’, who  are found handling and conducting these transactions on behalf of their clients as partners in the crime of money laundering under PMLA. This definition shifts the onus of protecting one’s innocence on oneself as against the norm that one is assumed to be innocent unless proven guilty.
The 'worrisome' financial transactions mentioned in the notification Include: 
1. Buying and selling of any immovable property;
