Like the medical profession has been under the Consumer Protection law for long for medical negligence, it is now the turn of accountants to feel the heat of being hauled up for their handmaiden roles in the heinous crime of money laundering.

The central government on 3 rd May notified vide an inclusive definition of ‘relevant persons’, practising chartered accountants, practising company secretaries and practising cost accountants handling and conducting the following transactions on behalf of their clients as partners in the crime of money laundering under the dreaded Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) which shifts the onus of protesting one’s innocence on oneself as against the norm that one is assumed to be innocent unless proven guilty:

buying and selling of any immovable property;

managing of client money, securities or other assets;

management of bank, savings or securities accounts;

organisation of contributions for the creation, operation or management of companies;

creation, operation or management of companies, limited liability partnerships or trusts, and buying and selling of business entities.

Even though i t is not all gloom and doom for the three accountancy professions that have been targeted by the new-fangled law under the PMLA 2002 because their members still enjoy the client-professional confidentiality protection which indeed marks the advocate-client relationship. So, young and aspiring accountants in particular would not be heckled and halted by the Sword of Damocles if they take the following precautions:

a.

Steering clear of handling client money for consummating financial transactions on their behalf both within India and outside;

b. Confining themselves to advisory role a la Vashisht in the fabled Ramayana without assuming executive and financial responsibilities;

c. Blowing the whistle when warranted when a financial crime is about to be conducted or has been conducted under their noses; and

d. Never proffering written advice that could boomerang on them and make them partners in white-collar or financial crimes.

Late legal eagle Ram Jethmalani was often in the dock for defending smugglers and crooks of the world. He would shrug off such criticism with singular nonchalance as uninformed. He would for good measure call such defences the core of his professional dharma. Be that as it may, but the recent notification doesn’t entirely leave advocates out of its clutches. Mind you, the notification gives an inclusive definition of who a ‘relevant person’ is.

In law, an inclusive definition is diametrically opposite to an exhaustive definition. The government deliberately seems to have resorted to an inclusive definition of relevant persons so it could target erring advocates as well should the circumstances of the case so warrant. In Swiss banks for example, banking secrecy is compounded and made impregnable by clients hiding behind advocates who get general and sweeping power of attorney (POA) to do all things which the client hiding under its cover could have. The plausible reasons why the notification has not specifically targeted advocates could be the perception in India that it is the accountancy profession that plays footsie with its clients.

Satyam case

In the infamous Satyam Computers financial scandal that rocked the nation in 2008, PWC, one of the five big international auditing firms had to live down the charge of complicity or turning a blind eye when Satyam founder Ramalinga Raju forged bank fixed deposit receipts to boost sales and his company’s share prices in the bourses.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) in 2018 banned PWC network from auditing listed companies for two years, after finding it guilty in the nearly decade-old Rs 7,136 crore fraud case in Satyam Computer Services Ltd. Price Waterhouse, Bangalore and two of its erstwhile senior partners—S Gopalakrishnan and Srinivas Talluri—who had certified Satyam’s audit reports in 2000-2008, in addition were asked to cough up Rs 13 crore made through complicity in ill-gotten gains including interests as a price for winking at Raju’s shenanigans and possibly sharing the spoils. Of course, there was no charge of money laundering against these auditors but of winking at the wrongdoing of the Satyam promoter and not bestowing due diligence in their work.

Epilogue

Accountants can take heart from a recent ruling of the Punjab and Haryana High Court---- Chartered accountants (CAs) or advocates who assist enterprises in preparing returns or otherwise including appearing before authorities and courts, but aren't involved in fraud committed by the latter should not be arrested, ruled the Punjab and Haryana High Court. It seems the government has heeded the Court’s admonition by prescribing a tightly defined set of circumstances under alone only the accountants would be deemed to be playing footsie with their clients.

The government obviously believes that the noble professions cannot be left severely alone to be disciplined by its self-serving self-regulatory mechanisms. It harbours a deep-rooted suspicion that financial crimes are often instigated by accountants with their intimate knowledge of fiscal laws. In tax havens like Cayman Islands accountants provide their letter boxes as address and cover for their dubious clients. Accountants have to live down this dubious reputation.

— The author, S Murlidharan, is a CA by qualification, and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed are personal.

