Like the medical profession has been under the Consumer Protection law for long for medical negligence, it is now the turn of accountants to feel the heat of being hauled up for their handmaiden roles in the heinous crime of money laundering.

The central government on 3 rd May notified vide an inclusive definition of ‘relevant persons’, practising chartered accountants, practising company secretaries and practising cost accountants handling and conducting the following transactions on behalf of their clients as partners in the crime of money laundering under the dreaded Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 (PMLA) which shifts the onus of protesting one’s innocence on oneself as against the norm that one is assumed to be innocent unless proven guilty:

buying and selling of any immovable property;