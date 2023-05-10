Tax Talks: AA benefits for exports – don't read in the law more than what is there

The SC in its detailed and well-reasoned order has observed that the pre-import condition was there both in the FTP and in the customs notification. The Apex Court observed that exemption was obviously available only where there were physical exports subject to pre-import condition and that the exporters were made aware of the changes due to the introduction of GST through a trade notice.

A Foreign Trade Policy (FTP) lays down the framework for promotion of exports. It is an acknowledgement of the importance of exports in the development of a country’s economy. The FTP typically seeks to promote exports by incentivising the same, either by seeking to give ‘rewards’ or ensuring that no taxes are exported. In other words, by permitting duty free import of inputs which go in the manufacture of goods exported or by having a system of remission wherein the duty paid on goods sought to be exported are refunded. This is essential to make the goods competitive in the global market.