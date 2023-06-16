There should be close monitoring so that the special drive and the latest instruction do not cause any inconvenience to the small/MSME taxpayer. But but the process of verification should be handled in a way where we do not frighten a potential tax payer from registering.

The recent instruction No.03/2023-GST dated 14 th June 2023 issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) prescribing guidelines for processing of applications for registration under GST has been making news. The instruction running into six pages is a very detailed list of activities which the ‘proper officer’ is expected to do.