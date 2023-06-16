5 Min(s) Read
There should be close monitoring so that the special drive and the latest instruction do not cause any inconvenience to the small/MSME taxpayer. But but the process of verification should be handled in a way where we do not frighten a potential tax payer from registering.
The recent instruction No.03/2023-GST dated 14th June 2023 issued by the Central Board of Indirect Taxes & Customs (CBIC) prescribing guidelines for processing of applications for registration under GST has been making news. The instruction running into six pages is a very detailed list of activities which the ‘proper officer’ is expected to do.
Scrutinise all documents uploaded along with the application for registration, check for completeness and correctness, cross-verify authenticity ‘to the extent possible’, verify if the same PAN has been used for obtaining multiple registrations. The officer is also advised that she or he can seek clarification in certain cases like incomplete, incorrect details being furnished. Where the proper officer is thus satisfied, the instruction states that registration should be given. Where she is not, notice could be issued. In cases where Aadhaar authentication has not been opted or even were opted for, but the proper officer feels a physical verification is essential then the instruction urges her to do so. Physical verification is permitted.