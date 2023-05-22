Tax Collection at Source — a penalty on tax payers to pay for the incompetence of the government to catch evaders

This high Tax Collected at Source (TCS) would be fair provided the government pays a minimum 10 percent to all those who are able to prove that they are tax payers. Such a rule will also force the Income Tax department to process the refunds quickly.

The central government has doused the anger over the 20 percent tax collection at source (TCS) that it has announced on all credit card spends by saying it wont apply on transactions upto Rs 7 lakh. But a closer look shows that an important modus of consumer spend – going for a foreign tour – continues to attract 20 percent TCS.

The Chief Economic Advisor writing in the Indian Express gave the following reasons: “remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) have increased multifold in the last few years, and as per data published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), LRS remittances which were Rs 0.9 trillion in FY2019, crossed Rs 2 trillion in FY 2023. “ he wrote. “Foreign travel alone was almost Rs 1.1 trillion in FY2023, a three-fold increase from the pre-Covid period.” In all of these, payments made through credit cards are not reflected as remittance and hence not subject to the LRS limit.”

This is fair. If the amount that an individual remits via credit cards is not included, it’s possible some are using up much more than their individual limit of $250,000. This anomaly needed to be fixed.

But his reason for the 20 percent TCS instead of 5 percent is entirely unconvincing. He says: In 2020, when TCS of 5 percent was first introduced on LRS remittances with a threshold of Rs 7 lakh, the purpose was to track foreign spending disproportionate to returned income. He says tax evaders dodged the system, by splitting payments in the name of multiple individuals. More important, in many cases, the 5 percent tax was not claimed, probably because the Income Tax department would have come back with multiple questions on sources of income.,

The CEA implies that with the TCS at 20 percent, the govt would probably at least tax away the entire money spent on remittances. If the individuals came forward to claim the money then the tax authorities would get a closer look at their entire sources of income.

This may be a great trick from the government point of view to nab tax evaders, but how fair is it to sit on the tax-paid savings of the honest tax payer?

Let me quote a personal example: The income tax department, a few years back recognised my tax payments with a gold card. After 30 years of employment, my post-tax savings permit me the luxury of a foreign trip once in a few years. Most tours to Western countries cost at least Rs 5 lakhs for a family of three. Now with TCS on foreign tours, the citizen pays a further Rs 1.25 lakh to the government, which may be returned only after the year ends and he files his tax returns. (not every one earns enough to pay advance taxes and set-off this money earlier). The individual in question loses at least Rs12,500 ( at the rate of 10 percent which he would have earned had he invested the TCS money in Mutual Funds for a year).

How fair is it to take away from an honest tax-paying citizen, this extra sum of money, simply because the bureaucracy has been too incompetent to catch tax evaders. The CEA ends his Indian Express piece with a call for patriotism: “It is also equally important for honest taxpayers to join in and support the government in promoting a fair, easy, and compliant taxation system in the country.”

This is a totally unfair argument. It is to support the government that we pay direct taxes of 33 percent, and indirect taxes on a whole host of items we buy, not to speak of cesses and tolls and stamp duties and capital gains and more. The government has no right to simply sit on the savings of the vast majority of tax payers, because it hasn’t, for decades been able to net the evaders.

The TCS would be fair provided the government pays a minimum 10 percent to all those who are able to prove that they are tax payers. Such a rule will also force the Income Tax department to process the refunds quickly. Such an interest payment alone makes the TCS fair. In its current form it is clearly a penalty on the honest to pay for the incompetence of the government to catch the corrupt.