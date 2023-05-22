This high Tax Collected at Source (TCS) would be fair provided the government pays a minimum 10 percent to all those who are able to prove that they are tax payers. Such a rule will also force the Income Tax department to process the refunds quickly.

The central government has doused the anger over the 20 percent tax collection at source (TCS) that it has announced on all credit card spends by saying it wont apply on transactions upto Rs 7 lakh. But a closer look shows that an important modus of consumer spend – going for a foreign tour – continues to attract 20 percent TCS.