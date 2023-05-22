English
20% TCS on Credit Cards — a penalty on tax payers to pay for the incompetence of the government to catch evaders

By Latha Venkatesh  May 22, 2023 6:16:05 PM IST (Updated)

This high Tax Collected at Source (TCS) would be fair provided the government pays a minimum 10 percent to all those who are able to prove that they are tax payers. Such a rule will also force the Income Tax department to process the refunds quickly.

The central government has doused the anger over the 20 percent tax collection at source (TCS) that it has announced on all credit card spends by saying it wont apply on transactions upto Rs 7 lakh. But a closer look shows that an important modus of consumer spend – going for a foreign tour – continues to attract 20 percent TCS.

The Chief Economic Advisor writing in the Indian Express gave the following reasons: “remittances under the Liberalised Remittance Scheme (LRS) have increased multifold in the last few years, and as per data published by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), LRS remittances which were Rs 0.9 trillion in FY2019, crossed Rs 2 trillion in FY 2023. “ he wrote.  “Foreign travel alone was almost Rs 1.1 trillion in FY2023, a three-fold increase from the pre-Covid period.” In all of these, payments made through credit cards are not reflected as remittance and hence not subject to the LRS limit.”
