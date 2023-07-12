Hefty share premium is resented not only for money laundering at tax evasion. Share premium raises the hackles of small investors as well as the administration.

Case 1: Astounding share premiums

In SLS Energy Pvt. Ltd. versus ITO, the Bombay High Court recently quashed the reassessment proceedings on the technical ground that the assessing officer (AO) could have unearthed the tax evasion at the time of original assessment itself as what he had now fished out was very much disclosed in the balance sheet of the company.

The company had issued 68 lac shares of the face value of rupee one each at an astounding premium of Rs 679 crore. T he AO said while ordering reassessment that neither the intrinsic value nor the earning potential justified such scandalously generous premium.

Had the AO been vigilant at the time of original assessment this would have been a test case for what is known as ‘angel’ tax. Startup companies have been under the radar of the income tax department which suspects that they help money laundering by collecting capital at unjustified premiums. So, the income tax law gives it the power to ask such Indian companies to cough up tax on the excess of share premium over the fair value of the shares of the company.

This indeed is what is felicitously called the angel tax as the stratagem is mostly adopted to enable the so-called angel investors to launder their money often stashed abroad.

Hefty share premium is resented not only for money laundering at tax evasion. Share premium raises the hackles of small investors as well as the administration. It is alleged that startups often wangle a generous valuation from the Ivy League accounting firms and squeeze the moolah from the deep-pocketed venture capitalists often of foreign pedigree.

Few years down it has a deleterious impact on the market when the same company makes IPO and venture capitalists unload their holding through the offer-for-sale (OFS) route along with the promoters at an even more scandalous price in the name of bright future though the company has nothing to show here and now. Small investors in IPO are the victims.

Case 2: Prohibition of online gambling in Tamil Nadu

While the online gaming industry is grappling with the issue of the differential GST rate on gambling and games of skill, the Tamil Nadu government has vide Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act 2022 has put its foot down peremptorily on the industry itself.

The Madras High Court on 6 th July in All India Gaming Federation v State and others refused to grant an interim stay saying that the whole matter can be heard and disposed off expeditiously to have finality in the matter. The hearing for a final order has been posted for July 13.

It remains to be seen whether the argument that rummy is a game of skill and hence not gambling cuts ice with their Lordships so as to merit an interim stay of the peremptory ban. The issue is as old as hills with gambling bracketed along with the vice industry.

Online gaming apps have been raking money hand over fist just by offering their forums for players and overseeing the distribution of contributions to the winners.

Case 3: Live-in relationship v. illegal relationship

In Suneeta and Another versus State of UP and 3 Others, the Allahabad High Court drew a clear line between live-in relationship and illegal relationship. Observing that live-in relationship cannot be at the cost of the social fabric of this country¸ the Allahabad High Court recently dismissed a writ plea filed by a married woman and her live-in partner, seeking police protection on the grounds that her husband is endangering their peaceful lives.

The Court however hastened to add that it was not pronouncing on the legality of live-in relationships but only illegal relationships as was the case with the petitioners before it. The petitioner number 1 was a married woman and said she entered into a live-in relationship due to the apathetic behaviour of her husband.

The Court did well to dismiss her petition. Though the Court did not say in so many words, the implicit message was she should first obtain a divorce and then do pretty much as she pleased including live-in with her partner.

—Legal Digest is a weekly column that interprets various case verdicts and their implications in the current social and business scenario. The author, S Murlidharan, is a CA by qualification, and writes on economic issues, fiscal and commercial laws. The views expressed are personal.