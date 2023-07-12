Hefty share premium is resented not only for money laundering at tax evasion. Share premium raises the hackles of small investors as well as the administration.

Case 1: Astounding share premiums

In SLS Energy Pvt. Ltd. versus ITO, the Bombay High Court recently quashed the reassessment proceedings on the technical ground that the assessing officer (AO) could have unearthed the tax evasion at the time of original assessment itself as what he had now fished out was very much disclosed in the balance sheet of the company.

The company had issued 68 lac shares of the face value of rupee one each at an astounding premium of Rs 679 crore. T he AO said while ordering reassessment that neither the intrinsic value nor the earning potential justified such scandalously generous premium.