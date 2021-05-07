  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views

Tapping into the waste heat for greener future

Updated : May 07, 2021 12:57:33 IST

WHRS converts the waste heat available during clinker production into a cheap source of power, thus helping in reducing the overall operating cost for manufacturers.
The unit cost of energy from WHRS can be as low as 50-70 paise against Rs 6-8 per unit cost of grid power.
Economic interest will continue to drive investments in green technologies.
Tapping into the waste heat for greener future
Published : May 07, 2021 12:57 PM IST

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro at ₹499 for the first year and get access to exclusive offers. Use Code: PRO2021. Limited period offer. *T&C apply

You May Also Like

Expect 1.2% drop in GDP due to COVID-19 second wave; may see a 3rd wave: S&P Global

Expect 1.2% drop in GDP due to COVID-19 second wave; may see a 3rd wave: S&P Global

Raymond Q4 net profit at Rs 58 cr; income up 9% to Rs 1,407.5 cr

Raymond Q4 net profit at Rs 58 cr; income up 9% to Rs 1,407.5 cr

Raymond Q4 net profit at Rs 58 cr; income up 9% to Rs 1,407.5 cr

Raymond Q4 net profit at Rs 58 cr; income up 9% to Rs 1,407.5 cr

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV

recommended for you

Advertisement