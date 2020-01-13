#CABQuiz#GST#CyrusMistry
Taiwanese presidential elections: 'Wan Wan' is at home in herself

Updated : January 13, 2020 12:50 PM IST

Taiwan’s highest voter turnout chose to re-elect Tsai Ing-wen who still needs innovative policies for the next five years.
Over the last year, seven of Taiwan’s 22 diplomatic allies flipped over to China by recognising the ‘One China’ policy.
Taiwanese presidential elections: 'Wan Wan' is at home in herself
