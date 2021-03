In India a woman is diagnosed with breast cancer every 4 minutes, a woman dies of it every 13 minutes. What is more alarming than these two factors is that more than 50 percent of breast cancer patients in India are suffering from stage 3 or stage 4. Earlier found only in the older age group of women, recent trends show that even women aged 25-30 are getting diagnosed with breast cancer and that too at later stages. It is a cause of concern as they are still at the prime of their age and cancer and its treatment are very extensive.

The issue that arises is that people in the early age group tend to disregard the idea of breast cancer and do not get themselves checked even if they feel something, this ends up making the situation worse and cancerous cells advance leading to further stages of cancer which are much more difficult to treat.

Due to a lack of awareness and general fear of cancer amongst people, they tend to neglect the painless lumps and getting themselves tested. Most women in India don’t get tested unless absolutely necessary, in fact, there must be a huge section of women that have never gotten tested so far. This ends up proving troublesome for them itself.

It is advisable that women should get a mammogram starting from the age of 50 years and then make these tests regular afterwards. They should get mammography once every two years.

Mammography is not a good investigation to detect breast cancer in women below 40 yrs of age and the best would be to do an MRI of the breasts which can detect abnormalities in young people.

A painless mass or lump in the chest or the underarms

A change in size, shape, contour of the breast

A blood-stained or fluid discharge from the nipple

Redness of the skin on breast and nipple

A change in the look or feel of the breast or nipple

Marble like hardened area

If there’s even a chance of any of these symptoms showing, immediately consult a healthcare provider. The doctor will check through physical examination of the breast, conduct mammography which is an X-ray of the breast that will show clearly if there is the presence of a lump or not.

Early diagnosis is a very important health strategy as it improves cancer outcomes by providing the best possible and least intrusive care at the earliest possible stage. It increases the number of alternate treatments as well and reduces complexities.

It is enough to be a little attentive to your own body and be perceptive about the changes in your body. It is important to be aware and take quick steps in case necessary. If identified early, lives can be saved and personal, societal, psychological and economical costs of cancer treatment can be saved or at least reduced. Also in the best cases after getting checked a patient doesn’t even have cancerous cells and it puts their mind at ease.