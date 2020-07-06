Views Sustainable Innovation—A New Trend in Green Products and Services Updated : July 06, 2020 06:16 PM IST The push for innovation in the last two decades has led to a paradigm shift—businesses are no longer seen as the problem or “Polluters” but are now an integral part of “Green” solutions. These green solutions or sustainable innovations allow businesses to go several steps beyond Corporate Social Responsibility and reporting on the Triple Bottom Line. Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply