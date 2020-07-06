  • SENSEX
    NIFTY 50
Home Views
Views

Sustainable Innovation—A New Trend in Green Products and Services

Updated : July 06, 2020 06:16 PM IST

The push for innovation in the last two decades has led to a paradigm shift—businesses are no longer seen as the problem or “Polluters” but are now an integral part of “Green” solutions.
These green solutions or sustainable innovations allow businesses to go several steps beyond Corporate Social Responsibility and reporting on the Triple Bottom Line.
Sustainable Innovation—A New Trend in Green Products and Services

Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply

You May Also Like

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra allows hotels, lodges to reopen from July 8; Toyota employee at Bidadi plant dies of COVID-19

Coronavirus News LIVE Updates: Maharashtra allows hotels, lodges to reopen from July 8; Toyota employee at Bidadi plant dies of COVID-19

SSWL bags new orders worth over $1 mn from US

SSWL bags new orders worth over $1 mn from US

H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms, says Crisil

H1-B visa suspension to have Rs 1,200 crore impact on Indian IT firms, says Crisil

Trending on CNBC-TV18

Live TV
Advertisement